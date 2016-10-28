Thugs Attack Unarmed Native American Activists in North Dakota: You can see in these images that police arrived on the scene with a beige "Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected" military vehicle, or MRAP, as well as a jet-black Bearcat truck designed for SWAT teams.
These incredible images show #NoDAPL protesters standing strong as police move on their camp: https://t.co/qKvmuEiGLA pic.twitter.com/rStjUjyunY
— Fusion (@Fusion) October 28, 2016
Today, we experienced police protecting & serving the interests of Dakota Access, LLC. #NoDAPL #PeopleOverProfits pic.twitter.com/dzRBdIm5Fc
— tara houska (@zhaabowekwe) October 28, 2016
When you think you're in the Middle East & remember you're in NDakota but it's really all the same killing for oil pic Waniya Locke #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/PgWiKkFuwn
— Matt Remle (@wakiyan7) October 28, 2016
"Standing Rock ... I was shot with a rubber bullet in the face by the police." https://t.co/l20TrTBHBh #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/qMGMuBmqlf
— Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) October 28, 2016
White privilege, 2016:
Heavily armed militants just acquitted in #oregonstandoff as unarmed #NoDAPL protestors are attacked by riot police. pic.twitter.com/ZdVyEgUXTq
— David Harris-Gershon (@David_EHG) October 28, 2016
This is a pathetic statement from @HillaryClinton in response to Native leaders requesting her support for #NoDAPL. https://t.co/U9eQkwnYlO
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 28, 2016
Design for Central District Light Rail Station Unveiled: This station, near Judkins Park, is due to open in 2023, thanks to the Sound Transit 2 package that voters already approved. "The Central District station will be tucked into and underneath I-90, spanning Rainier Ave and 23rd Ave," Capitol Hill Seattle reports.
How Will Sound Transit 3 Affect Your Rents? "The per-unit cost increases range from a high of about $10 per month to a low of $2 per month," Gene Balk reports. Don't fall for any scaremongering. The arguments against Sound Transit 3 just do not hold water.
Renters Need a Voice. Seattle Needs a Renters Commission: "If the mayor wants more diverse voices at the table," write Zachary DeWolf and Joel Sisolak, "there is one idea that is generating support: Form a citywide “renters’ commission."
More Republicans Turning Independent in Washington: "We’ve got the most independents that we’ve had since 2000,” pollster Stuart Elway tells KNKX. "We’ve had the fewest Republicans that we’ve had since 1992."
Big Crash in South Seattle: "One man is seriously injured and light rail service is shut down in South Seattle after an SUV slammed into a pole along Martin Luther King Jr. Way," according to police, KOMO reports. The crash happened at about 5 a.m. this morning.
Shooting at Central District Barbershop: A man in 50s was shot in the leg at 6:30 p.m. last night, Capitol Hill Seattle reports.