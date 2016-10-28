The Morning News: Militarized Police Crack Down on Native American "Water Protectors" in North Dakota

Thugs Attack Unarmed Native American Activists in North Dakota: You can see in these images that police arrived on the scene with a beige "Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected" military vehicle, or MRAP, as well as a jet-black Bearcat truck designed for SWAT teams.

Both of those heavily-armored vehicles feature prominently in the chilling new documentary on police militarization "Do Not Resist." Read my review here (go see it!). And if you don't know what this is all about, read Sydney's in-depth report from Standing Rock here.

Look at this beautiful light rail station. Sound Transit

Design for Central District Light Rail Station Unveiled: This station, near Judkins Park, is due to open in 2023, thanks to the Sound Transit 2 package that voters already approved. "The Central District station will be tucked into and underneath I-90, spanning Rainier Ave and 23rd Ave," Capitol Hill Seattle reports.

How Will Sound Transit 3 Affect Your Rents? "The per-unit cost increases range from a high of about $10 per month to a low of $2 per month," Gene Balk reports. Don't fall for any scaremongering. The arguments against Sound Transit 3 just do not hold water.

Renters Need a Voice. Seattle Needs a Renters Commission: "If the mayor wants more diverse voices at the table," write Zachary DeWolf and Joel Sisolak, "there is one idea that is generating support: Form a citywide “renters’ commission."

More Republicans Turning Independent in Washington: "We’ve got the most independents that we’ve had since 2000,” pollster Stuart Elway tells KNKX. "We’ve had the fewest Republicans that we’ve had since 1992."

Big Crash in South Seattle: "One man is seriously injured and light rail service is shut down in South Seattle after an SUV slammed into a pole along Martin Luther King Jr. Way," according to police, KOMO reports. The crash happened at about 5 a.m. this morning.

Shooting at Central District Barbershop: A man in 50s was shot in the leg at 6:30 p.m. last night, Capitol Hill Seattle reports.