What's the Scariest Thing You Can Be For Halloween? An Undecided Voter

Buy a one way ticket to the #BoneZone. Join the movement at https://t.co/WKSP0GROhK pic.twitter.com/25xBkN9CSv — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) October 13, 2016

So, are you going to vote for the Orange Tic Tac or the Cautious Centrist on November 8? If you don't know yet, congratulations! You are an undecided voter—i.e. the scariest person in the country right now. You don't need much to make this terrifying costume work: grab yourself a red sweater and a wishy-washy political stance and head to that Halloween party. Screams guaranteed.

Here are 7 suggestions for creating this year's most unsettling costume choice:

Is the rigged media in on this sinister ensemble?



The fact that this person's costume is last minute makes it all the more alarming.



Choosing ken bone as a costume for the bar was one of the easiest decisions to make this weekend pic.twitter.com/uhYIhJIq0N

— Kuhna (@Kuhn_n_friends1) October 27, 2016

Like Chucky, this undecided voter is no less threatening for being tiny.



So this is the sweetest..

Thanks for sharing your spot-on #KenBone costume with FCN! 👻🏅

Ph… https://t.co/wgNuNTF5Ca pic.twitter.com/3coflAvNEW

— First Coast News (@FCN2go) October 26, 2016

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are still trying to win over this scary guy.



Has this terrifying pooch even looked at his ballot?



How could they have let this undecided voter into a school zone? Think of the children!



And finally, there's nothing "sexy" about shirking your civic duty.



