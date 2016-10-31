Oh no, love, youre not alone... Friday night at the Showbox,
Oh no, love, you're not alone... Friday night at the Showbox, Kay Wohlers/Courtesy Bowie Vision

Friday night at the Showbox, Seattle's premier David Bowie tribute band, Bowie Vision, mounted an effort to fill the room with as many people dressed as the late, great artist as possible—both in hopes of getting Halloween started early, and also of getting into the Guinness Book of World Records. They fell short of the latter, but made a great success of the former, and played an excellent set all night (the band was all together) all night, all night long. More photos of Bowie costumes below if you're looking for last-minute ideas to steal for tonight.

74 Ziggy conjunctivitis eye patch period.
'74 Ziggy conjunctivitis eye patch period. Kay Wohlers/Courtesy Bowie Vision

Dont tell me truth hurts, little girl...
"Don't tell me truth hurts, little girl... Kay Wohlers/Courtesy Bowie Vision

Pure Ziggy
Pure Ziggy Kay Wohlers/Courtesy Bowie Vision

Its a real mean team, but we can love/ Oh, we can love
It's a real mean team, but we can love/ Oh, we can love Patricia Lockeman-Young

So, a Goblin King and Aladdin Sane walk into a bar...
So, a Goblin King and Aladdin Sane walk into a bar... Patricia Lockeman-Young

Like tigers on vaseline.
Like tigers on vaseline. Patricia Lockeman-Young

Not quite a #guinessworldrecord but we did make the #seattletimes video. #bowievision @greenbaaron 🎃⚡️

A photo posted by Sarah Wilson (@sarahr0see) on




#Bowievision

A photo posted by Sarah Wilson (@sarahr0see) on




And I aint got the power anymoooore.
And I ain't got the power anymoooore. Patricia Lockeman-Young