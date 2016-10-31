Friday night at the Showbox, Seattle's premier David Bowie tribute band, Bowie Vision, mounted an effort to fill the room with as many people dressed as the late, great artist as possible—both in hopes of getting Halloween started early, and also of getting into the Guinness Book of World Records. They fell short of the latter, but made a great success of the former, and played an excellent set all night (the band was all together) all night, all night long. More photos of Bowie costumes below if you're looking for last-minute ideas to steal for tonight.
#Nightof1000Bowies pic.twitter.com/zb0qnUDaqH
— Claudine Benmar (@ClaudineBenmar) October 29, 2016