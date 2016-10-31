Night of a Thousand Bowies—Well, a Lot of Bowies, Anyway

Oh no, love, you're not alone... Friday night at the Showbox, Kay Wohlers/Courtesy Bowie Vision

Friday night at the Showbox, Seattle's premier David Bowie tribute band, Bowie Vision, mounted an effort to fill the room with as many people dressed as the late, great artist as possible—both in hopes of getting Halloween started early, and also of getting into the Guinness Book of World Records. They fell short of the latter, but made a great success of the former, and played an excellent set all night (the band was all together) all night, all night long. More photos of Bowie costumes below if you're looking for last-minute ideas to steal for tonight.

'74 Ziggy conjunctivitis eye patch period. Kay Wohlers/Courtesy Bowie Vision

"Don't tell me truth hurts, little girl... Kay Wohlers/Courtesy Bowie Vision

Pure Ziggy Kay Wohlers/Courtesy Bowie Vision

It's a real mean team, but we can love/ Oh, we can love Patricia Lockeman-Young

So, a Goblin King and Aladdin Sane walk into a bar... Patricia Lockeman-Young

Like tigers on vaseline. Patricia Lockeman-Young

