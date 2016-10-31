The Morning News: A Petition to Block Dakota Access Pipeline Construction, POTUS Endorses in a Down-Ballot Washington Race

Reporter Sydney Brownstone visited the Standing Rock Reservation in September where she met Lee Ann Eastman of the Sisseton Wahpeton tribe. The Stranger

Today Is the LAST DAY You Can Register to Vote: You're going to have to do it in person. Here's how to do that.

A Petition Stop Dakota Access Pipeline Construction: Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II recently launched a MoveOn.org petition to call on President Barack Obama to reject the pipeline's construction permits. The oil pipeline "jeopardizes the heath of our water and could affect our people, as well as countless communities who live downstream, as the pipeline would cross four states. The pipeline, as designed, would destroy ancient burial grounds, which is a violation of federal law," Archambault II writes. Since its launch, the petition has gained nearly 300,000 signatures.

A Poem About the Standing Rock Movement: An excerpt from a lament by Laura Wright Landrum of Urban Impact Seattle:

We lament the one who scorns the dove with his military tongue coated with oil Who has forgotten the gift of living water We lament those lips turning to silver Shivering with tear gas and bullets

POTUS Endorses Cyrus Habib for Washington Lt. Governor: “Cyrus's intelligence, track record, and proven commitment to Washington State set him apart. I am pleased to endorse and support his campaign for Lieutenant Governor," said President Barack Obama in a written statement, released Sunday by Habib's campaign. Habib is one of about 150 candidates across the country to receive an endorsement from Obama, who decided to throw his support behind down-ballot races to help rebuild the Democratic party. "I can't think of a greater honor," Habib wrote in his statement. "It was Barack Obama who first inspired me to pursue elected office, and I am thrilled to have his support in this campaign." If Obama can't convince you, here's what the Stranger Election Control Board's had to say about Habib.

Seattle Scientist Writes Spooky Film Scores: When he's not genetically engineering immune cells to fight cancer, Dr. Semih Tareen has dedicated himself writing the scores to 30 international horror films from his Seattle recording studio. "There's something about sitting in the dark or around a campfire telling stories," Tareen told KING 5. "That probably goes back time-before-time and I love just living that today." Check out some of his work here.

J28, a Puget Sound Orca, Dies: Scientists with the Center for Whale Research estimate that the female orca died in the Strait of Juan de Fuca earlier this month. This is the second orca to die this year due to the struggling Chinook salmon population, the whales' primary source of food, KUOW reports. J28's male calf, J46, who is less than a year old, is also struggling despite care from his sister, CWR director Kenneth BolcombIn told the station. You can read full-on obituary about J28 here.

Everett Medical Testing Lab Allegedly Repeatedly Violated Animal Welfare Act: Thirty eight primates were found dead at SNBL USA, which uses the Everett lab as a breeding and research facility. The complaint, which was filed by U.S. Department of Agriculture, alleges that SNBL “'continued to fail to meet' the minimum standards of the federal Animal Welfare Act," The Seattle Times reports.

FBI Gets Warrant to Investigate New Clinton E-mails: A government official, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Associated Press that they were not sure when the review would be completed. James Comey, FBI director, announced the investigation this past Friday in a letter to Congress. These new e-mails were found after the department confiscated Clinton aide Huma Abedin's electronics confiscated as part of another investigation into illicit texts her now-estranged husband, Anthony Weiner, sent to a 15-year-old girl.

Government Officials Are Still Unhappy with the Timing of Comey's Announcement: According to the AP, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) wrote this to Comey: "Your actions in recent months have demonstrated a disturbing double standard for treatment of sensitive information, with what appears to be a clear intent to aid one political party over another." Former Attorney General Eric Holder even wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post about it. Holder wrote that he was "deeply concerned" that the timing of FBI director Comey's announcement was "potentially connected to a matter of public, and political, interest" and "violated long-standing Justice Department policies and tradition."