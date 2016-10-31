Nail Polish, Mommy Long Legs, and Friends Spent Halloween Weekend Trumping the Vote

Lilly Morlock and Melissa Kagerer of Mommy Long Legs. Victoria Holt

The latest installment of Punk the Vote—a series of shows organized by Rachel Ratner to encourage people to vote, and to to fight back against Trump’s racist and sexist agenda with political action—fell on Saturday night at Werewolf Vacation. The bands Nail Polish, Mommy Long Legs, Slugs, Girl Mountain, and QRY. The merch table offered free stamps and voting guides to provide information about down ticket races. Proceeds went to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, for obvious reasons. More photos and details below:

Simon Hanselmann of Girl Mountain. Victoria Holt

QRY opened the night with ear splitting experimental noise, culminating in guitarist Ted McIntyre standing on the neck of their guitar as they pulled apart its strings. Tasmania, Australia transplant Simon Hanselmann of Girl Mountain, known for his comic series Megg, Mogg, & Owl, performed dressed as a “douchebag” with a vape pen, fake tattoo sleeves, and a bag of Funyuns. He advised the crowd, “Stay off the heroin. Stay off the Trump. Stay off the heroin.”

Nate Mooter of Slugs. Victoria Holt

Another recent transplant—from Spokane—synth punk cannonball Slugs, brought the Halloween spirit with a fast paced number, singing “Party in the graveyard baby!” His set devolved into mayhem as he gave a fiery cover of The Misfits’ “Static Age,” dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things. He dripped fake blood from his nose and destroyed a laptop on stage.

Watch where you going with that computer, junior. Victoria Holt

Leah Miller of Mommy Long Legs. Victoria Holt

Resident girl-punk jokesters Mommy Long Legs gave a riotous performance. The basement crowd boiled over as fans stumbled forwards onto the stage, downing beers and sweating through their makeup and wigs. The ceiling planks dripped with green cobwebs and the bandmates grew ever more entangled as they shredded.

Cory Lynn of Mommy Long Legs. Victoria Holt

Miller and Morlock introduce Mommy Long Legs' audience to “Tina.” Victoria Holt

Seattleites Nail Polish closed out the night with a set of short, searing songs to a waning crowd. The fresh air was a welcome relief and gave those remaining more room to dance. Werewolf Vacation was the place to be Halloween weekend; it was a punk dance party for a great cause.

Aidan Fitzgerald of Nail Polish Victoria Holt

Gems of Nail Polish is as tired of this campaign season as you are. Victoria Holt

Punk the Vote has two more Seattle shows. The deadline has passed for registering to vote online, and the last day to register in person is TODAY! Don't wait another minute. And make sure your ballot is postmarked by the 8th.