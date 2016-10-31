Poll: Which Stranger Staffer Wore the Best Halloween Costume?

Today is Halloween and the The Stranger offices have reached peak sugar (some of us have already consumed a near lethal dose of purportedly "fun-sized" Kit-Kats.) This past Friday, we held our annual office costume party, which was attended by the Wicked Witch of the West, a regular, totally normal blue horse...and Trump-Hitler. Also, the entire production staff banded together for a Stranger Things group costume, complete with two Barbs!

See the costumes after the jump and vote on your favorite. (Trump-Hitler won our office poll, but we do not endorse him)

1. Erica as Police Chief Jim Hopper from Stranger Things



2. Joel as Eleven from Stranger Things



3. L as Dead Barb Stranger Things



4. Chelcie as Dustin Stranger Things



5. Mary as Joyce from Stranger Things





6. Jessica as Nancy from Stranger Things



7. Tracie as Alive Barb Stranger Things



And now for the non-Stranger Things entries:





8. Marcus as Maeby Fünke from Arrested Development



9. Taffy as Peggy Blumquist from Fargo



10. Darci as Joy from Inside Out



11. Devin as Team Rocket's Jessie, from Pokémon



Jessie from Team Rocket

12. Callan as a blue horse



13. Paul as Trump-Hitler (you may award extra points for the butt-mouth)



14. Tricia as the Wicked Witch of the West.



Now VOTE! (We mean it.)