The Morning News: Men Are Babies About Birth Control, Cynthia Whitlatch Trial Begins

But babe, it just feels better when we don't use a condom. Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Men Can't Handle a Fraction of What Women Have Been Experiencing Most of Their Adult Lives: A study found that a shot of hormones in men prevented pregnancy 96 percent of the time, but the experimental trial was halted after 20 (out of 320) men dropped out. Why? "Six men left due to changes in mood; six for acne, pain, or 'panic' at first injections, palpitations, hypertension, or erectile dysfunction; and eight for more than one symptom," BuzzFeed reports.

The Cynthia Whitlatch Trial Begins: Attorneys for William Wingate, a 72-year-old African American man who was arrested by former Seattle police officer Cynthia Whitlatch for using a golf club as a cane, say the arrest was motivated by racial bias. Ansel broke the story. Read more here.

The King County Sheriff's Office Says Renee Davis Pointed an Unloaded Gun at Deputies Before They Shot Her: The deputies, who were there for a welfare check after receiving reports that Davis was suicidal, fatally shot the 23-year-old pregnant mother.

Black Uber and Lyft Passengers Wait Longer for Rides, Study Finds: "In Seattle, the time from ride request to dispatch for Uber and Lyft was about 20% longer for black passengers than white passengers, and it took about 30% longer for black passengers to get picked up," KING 5 reports.

Scientists say that high temperatures are to blame for decreases in Western snowpack. Dennis E. Quinn/Shutterstock

A New Study Blames Low Snowpack on High Temperatures, Not Low Precipitation: Contrary to Cliff Mass's opinions, these scientists say that greenhouse gases "appear to be a major contributor to high temperatures" and that warmer-than-average temperatures across sites in California, Oregon, and Washington in 2015 impacted snowpack levels.

"The First Time a Man Hurt Me, I Was 8": Tara Austen Weaver stresses that her story is not unusual. Read it at KUOW.

Police Say a Trick or Treater Stabbed a Woman: In Federal Way.

Half a Million Washingtonians Were Impacted by Data Breaches in the Last Year: According to a new report from the Attorney General's Office. "The vast majority resulted from one incident involving T-Mobile, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless company," Geekwire reports.

Bellevue Is Now Washington's Biggest Majority-Minority City: The 2010 Census said that white people made up 59 percent of the city's population. But that's shifted; in the last five years, 20,000 residents of color moved in.

Read Tracy Rector on Standing Rock. Petter Cohen

Standing Rock Is a Wake-Up Call: "Frankly, [the water protectors] are gifting Americans with an opportunity to critically analyze the state of our so-called democracy," Stranger Genius, curator, and filmmaker Tracy Rector writes. "Their resistance is a wake-up call. We are living in a time of great change and tribal prophecies have foreshadowed what's to come."