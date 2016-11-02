The Morning News: State Senator Andy Hill Dies, AG Finds Flaws in Washington Gun Laws

State Senator Andy Hill died Tuesday of lung cancer. Washington state legislature

Republican State Senator Andy Hill Has Died: Hill, who had lung cancer, was considered a rising star in the state Republican party and was the lead budget writer during last year's session. He was 54. "Sen. Hill became known in Olympia for his sharp intellect and reserved nature—a former lawmaker once described him as 'quiet smart,'" writes Joseph O'Sullivan at the Seattle Times. "While willing to work across the aisle, he never feared battling Democrats, as demonstrated through the drawn-out budget battles in 2013 and 2015."

When Will the City Decide on the Future of KeyArena and Chris Hansen's New Arena Proposal? Early spring, says Mayor Ed Murray.

Two Iowa Police Officers Killed in "Ambush-Style Attacks": Authorities have arrested 46-year-old Scott Michael Greene, who they say shot the officers while they sat in their car.

Fuck This: The latest environmental impact study for Seattle's waterfront shows that, despite vocal opposition, the city still plans to build 37 yards of vehicle traffic between the waterfront and downtown where the viaduct is today. "The multi-billion-dollar tunnel highway was supposed to allow us to reclaim our waterfront," writes Tom Fucoloro at Seattle Bike Blog. "Instead, we’re also getting a highway on top of our tunnel highway. If this surface highway plan is constructed, our future waterfront will be less accessible from most of downtown than it is today with the loud, shaky and unsightly Viaduct."

A report from the state attorney general's office says Washington's background check system is "fragmented." DmyTo/ Shutterstock

Washington State's Background Check System for Gun Purchases Is Flawed: A new report from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the state's background check process varies based on the type of gun, sometimes relying on a federal database and sometimes relying on police agencies to run background checks, creating a "fragmented" system.

City Council Member Kshama Sawant Wants the City to Stop Doing Business with Wells Fargo: This morning, Sawant introduced a proposal to fully cut city ties with Wells Fargo, citing recent reports of fraud and the bank's investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline. The mayor's office has already cut some ties with Wells Fargo but kept it as the city's official bank. Sawant's legislation one ups that move and, if passed, would direct the city to not renew Wells Fargo's contract in 2018. "Elected officials need to respond to the legitimate public outrage by working to terminate the City of Seattle’s relationship with corporations like Wells Fargo that shamelessly exploit working people, especially the most vulnerable amongst us," Sawant said in a statement.

Speaking of Sawant: She continues to make her case for spending millions on affordable housing instead of a new police station in North Seattle. "Hundreds of constituents have called or emailed my office," Sawant writes in a guest op-ed in the Seattle Times, "saying that while they may or may not agree with me on other issues, they want to see these 1,000 homes built."

Four Races that Could Change Control of the State Senate: Care about progressive causes actually getting somewhere in Olympia? Pay attention to these races.

What Voting Feels Like for Ex-Felons: While some states do not allow people with felony convictions to vote, Washington restored those rights for people who've completed their sentence and parole. "I feel like a citizen again, like my rights are almost all the way restored," Durell Green told KUOW. "I can pretty much do everything anyone else can do except own a gun. So that kind of feels cool."

Cynthia Whitlatch is on trial. SPD

Cynthia Whitlatch Says Race Didn't Lead to Golf Club Arrest: Whitlatch, a former SPD Officer, was fired after she arrested an elderly African-American man in 2014 as he walked down the street with a golf club he used as a cane. (Ansel broke the story.) Whitlatch now faces a racial-discrimination lawsuit brought by the man, William Wingate. Whitlatch sobbed on the stand and said the arrest had “nothing to do with his race,” the Seattle Times reports.

Man Killed in Overnight Shooting on Rainier Avenue South: Police say a 23-year-old admitted to shooting the 24-year-old victim in a car and was arrested. They are still hoping to speak with another witness who may have been in the car. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 206-233-5000.

This Week on The Stranger's Blabbermouth Podcast: Not the presidential election! Instead: Standing Rock, conservatives of the old days, and Moonlight. Listen here.