Kshama Sawant Wants Seattle to Stop Doing Business with Wells Fargo

From The Morning News digest...

This morning, Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant introduced a proposal to fully cut city ties with Wells Fargo, citing recent reports of fraud and the bank's investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline. The mayor's office has already cut some ties with Wells Fargo but kept it as the city's official bank. Sawant's legislation one ups that move and, if passed, would direct the city to not renew Wells Fargo's contract in 2018. "Elected officials need to respond to the legitimate public outrage by working to terminate the City of Seattle’s relationship with corporations like Wells Fargo that shamelessly exploit working people, especially the most vulnerable amongst us," Sawant said in a statement.