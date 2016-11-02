The Silent-Reading Party Is Tonight! With Live Music from 6 pm to 8 pm

It happens in the lobby of the Sorrento Hotel, seen here in 1909. Courtesy of Sorrento Hotel

It's gross outside. It's been gross for days. Don't you feel like sitting by the fire with a book? Good thing it's the first Wednesday of the month, which means the silent-reading party is tonight!!

You know what it's like at the reading party, right? You've heard this radio segment about the silent-reading party, right?

On piano tonight: Paul Matthew Moore from 6 pm to 8 pm. The rest of us will sit there and read whatever we feel like reading (silently, to ourselves), while Paul plays piano and waiters bring us things. I'm reading The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante. And you? What are you reading?



The reading party happens here, it's all ages, and it's free.