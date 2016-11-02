Submit Your Events Today For The Winter Edition of Seattle Art and Performance!

Today is the deadline for submitting events to be included.

Winter is coming, and it's bringing with it a new edition of Seattle Art and Performance, which has the most comprehensive calendars of arts events in the city. The next edition covers everything happening between December 7, 2016, and March 1, 2017.

If you're an artist, performer, or arts venue and you'd like to be included (why wouldn't you?), today is the deadline for submitting your events. We'll consider anything from visual arts to readings to theater to dance to jazz to classical to opera to comedy to film to drag and cabaret.

All you have to do is send an email to calendar@seattleaandp.com with the date, time, price, URL, a brief description, and the category of your event, and we'll take it from there.

In the meantime, you can always submit events for our online Things To Do calendar, or you can check out our lists of the best things to do this fall from the current edition of Seattle Art and Performance.