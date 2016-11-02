Louis C.K. Wants You to Get Over Yourself and Vote

Louis C.K., beloved (and allegedly problematic) stand-up comedian, talked politics with Conan O'Brien last night.

After "outing" himself as a Hillary Clinton supporter, C.K. said this:



I don't have any quarrel with someone who votes for Trump if that's what they feel they want.

Um, no. Do not vote for a flagrantly racist xenophobe.

But here's what he had to say to liberals who are still waffling on supporting Clinton:



If you're a liberal who's not going to vote, you're a piece of shit. If you vote for Hillary, you're a grown up, if you vote for Trump, you're a sucker, if you don't vote for anybody, you're an asshole.

Though C.K. supports voting for Trump "if that's your ideology"—seriously, don't—he warns of the (many) consequences of voting for a man who has such thin skin:



That's the point of the president, is to get drunk and blame them for everything, accuse them of shit. This guy, every time he's criticized, everything stops, and he makes everybody pay. That's not how it works.