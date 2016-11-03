Chicago Cubs Break Curse to Win First World Series in 108 Years

The Chicago Cubs won the World Series last night in an 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians. With that, the Cubs broke a 108-year championship drought. The victory brings to an end a curse put on the club in 1945 by William Sianis, owner of the Billy Goat Tavern, after he and his pet goat were ejected from Wrigley Field because its odor offended the delicate sensibilities of Cubs fans. Sianis said "Them Cubs, they ain't gonna win no more," and he was right—until now. (In the 37 years prior to the curse, the Cubs just plain lost.) With such powerful magic finally lifted from their city, Chicago is ecstatic:

Video shows Cubs fans back in Chicago celebrate as they watch their team win its first World Series title since 1908 https://t.co/6kh9MVZGnY pic.twitter.com/crR9EWxoZK

— ABC News (@ABC) November 3, 2016

People celebrated with trust falls...



Cubs’ fans trust fall game 💯 (via riles_is_poppin/Instagram) https://t.co/cnBjEw8BfY

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2016

Children were late for school...



Special belts were awarded...



The skies rained champagne...



Want to see Bill Murray douse me with champagne? You know you do! https://t.co/5Qcblw96x7 https://t.co/TQo6ZDfCM1

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 3, 2016

There was so much celebration, in fact, that some outsiders were concerned.



I just woke up, is Chicago still standing?

— somebody else (@jaredross_) November 3, 2016

And others just tried to empathize.



Pretty jealous of Cubs fans today. Can’t wait to feel this way when Haim releases their second album after 108 years.

— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 3, 2016

This is definitely a proud moment for Chicago. And not just for Cubs fans.



I have to fight back the tears when I think of how many proud Chicago goat owners can finally walk their goats, shame free, in the city.

— Dirk Hayhurst (@TheGarfoose) November 3, 2016

Because 108 years is a long time...



The Cubs are probably going to have to update their championship parade route from 1908: pic.twitter.com/q6pBFWdbaT

— SportsPickle (@sportspickle) November 3, 2016

Such a very long time.



Obama: Sliced bread not around last time; Series win is literally "greatest thing since sliced bread" for Cubs fans. https://t.co/elJl6z6xpd

— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) November 3, 2016

But fans kept the faith and some even took matters into their own hands. This guy decided to speak his very specific wish to the universe:



Others invested more concretely in their dreams:



Congrats to the @Cubs and my Dad for finally being able to cash in after 35 years. #FlyTheW #LivingOutLoud pic.twitter.com/LgpVYMujtJ

— Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) November 3, 2016

And some saw it as a simple matter of numeric divination. (Magic works both ways, goat!)



Among the awesome pieces of #Cubs "108" #WorldSeries numerology is this: It took 10 innings to defeat the #Indians, scoring 8 runs. (108)

— Bill Wixey (@BillWixey) November 3, 2016

Some people had other concerns...



It's been 108 years since blah blah. How many years has it been since the president of the United States was a woman? #CubsWin

— Son Lux (@sonlux) November 3, 2016

Let's have both!





It does seems like America is full of Cubs fans today.



Suddenly everyone is a #Cubs fan.

— Taylor Andrews (@taylorandrews28) October 24, 2016

Well, maybe not everyone.



Donald Trump said the Chicago Cubs were a poorly run baseball team in March: pic.twitter.com/w3ERvH1JCV

— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 3, 2016

But for fans who have been waiting their whole lives for this, victory is sweet.



Wrigley Field's makeshift memory wall dedicated to decades of Cubs fans who weren't here to experience a #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/NO7CTGNQ1n

— newsburrow (@newsburrow) November 2, 2016

Cleveland continues to maintain their 101-year streak of having a racist team name.