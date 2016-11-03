The November Edition of First Thursday Art Walk is Tonight!

Open Carry at the opening for Seeat the opening for Deborah Faye Lawrence's new show at 4Culture. Lynn Thompson

November's edition of First Thursday, the city's oldest art walk, is tonight, which means there will be plenty of gallery openings, free booze, and the opportunity to mingle with other artsy folks in Pioneer Square. Find a complete list of openings and events, as well as an interactive and mobile-friendly map, on our First Thursday calendar.

There are more than 30 openings and events on the calendar, but make sure not to miss the opening receptions for Jen Graves's picks: Deborah Faye Lawrence at 4Culture, Jeffrey Simmons and Mark Calderon at Greg Kucera Gallery, Just Visiting at SOIL, Kiss Fear at BONFIRE, MKNZ at Glassbox Gallery, and Pick Your Poison: Politics in Print at Davidson Galleries.