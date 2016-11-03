Asperatus Clouds Come to Seattle

The remains of asperatus clouds seen from a Link train. CHARLES MUDEDE

From The Morning News digest...

Though they have the color and mood of clouds that are about explode into a storm, asperatus clouds, which are related to undulatus clouds, "tend to dissipate without a storm forming." These types of clouds darkly paid Seattle and its suburbs a visit yesterday. They are very photogenic. I took a picture of them before they dissipated over a mall and our volcano. Clouds mean the world to me. Indeed, it can be argued that my beef with Cliff Mass really began with clouds. But prudishness is one thing (Mass was offended by my description of a blowjob that happened under moody autumn clouds). And climate claptrap is another and much more dangerous thing.