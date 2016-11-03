New Long Winters Song Mocks Trump Supporters by Making Americana Grate Again

John Roderick's latest song comes dressed in conservative drag. Jim Bennett

Remember Dave Eggers's 30 Days, 30 Songs project in which musicians record songs with the noble aim of thwarting a Trump presidency? Well, it's been upgraded to 40 songs, and today's entry is by Seattle's Long Winters. Written by John Roderick and titled "Make America Great Again," the song (the band's first original composition in 10 years) satirizes nearly every rotten stereotype of low-information Trump supporters. Even the music—a more-righteous-than-thou, acoustic-guitar strumfest—carries that Make Americana Grate™ stench that will make sophisticated urbanites retch. Trouble is, the people who proudly, unironically wear that Trumpian red hat will likely take every word in "Make America Great Again" literally. But perhaps we can take comfort in the knowledge that Slog readers are too sharp to make that mistake.

As my colleague Sean Nelson said, Roderick deserves credit "for having the nerve to write a song that turns on irony during the most irony-challenged moment in the past 100 years."

To wit:

Well I watch the news and I know what’s what

I go to rockin’ worship and I pray

And I see the whole world fallen’ apart

And I thank God I live in the USA



Well I might not have a PhD

But those so-called elites aren’t so smart

It’s their do-what-you-want lack of morality

That’s tearing our country apart



chorus



Well I’m no gun nut, but I protect my family

I’m not racist but my heritage makes me proud

My wife’s no feminist, but she knows how to treat a man

And we want someone to make America Great Again!



Let’s say you start a small cake-bakin’ business

And you worked hard to build what you’ve got

Then you’re taxed and fined and told you’ve got to serve

Every LGTQB and whatnot



Well we used to have a sense of humor about things

And everyone knew how to take a joke

Back when sticks and stones may break your bones

And bones hardly ever got broke



chorus



Now don’t try to tell me I’m a bigot

I’ve got a good friend at work who’s black

And I love baseball and half of them are some kind of Mexican

But they’re the good ones

Yeah they’re the good ones!



I know America was built on immigration

Why my own great-grandfather came here from Sweden

Back when the land was still wide open

And all the immigrants were European



Now all the laws are going so-called politically correct

Where less-qualified applicants get the jobs

It was traditional values that built this country

With no help from whining East Coast college snobs