Melania Trump Campaigns For Donald: "Our Culture Has Gotten Too Mean."

Melania Trump campaigned for her husband in Pennsylvania today. She talked up Donald Trump as a "fighter" and denounced cyberbullying while calling for "kindness, honesty, respect, compassion, charity, understanding, cooperation."

Hilarious.

Social media users are having a field day with her comments:



Just saw Melania Trump’s speech on ending cyber bullying. Great. She should start with divorce.

— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) November 3, 2016

Because Donald Trump is an antithesis of kind. Get it? Ha.



Melania Trump says people should be nicer on social media. Her husband is Donald Trump. https://t.co/6Ji8dQxr2q pic.twitter.com/sAeIDbWacb

— Vox (@voxdotcom) November 3, 2016

Apparently, she also failed to learn an important lesson about the Internet: people will notice when you pilfer lines from other people's speeches. (Remember: The last time Melania Trump spoke in front of an audience, at the 2016 Republican National Convention, she plagiarized a speech by First Lady Michelle Obama.)

Melania just plagiarized Trump's second wife Marla Maples. Here's the only Google results for "if you could dream it, you could become it": pic.twitter.com/ALeHuSZqEm

— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) November 3, 2016

As always, there's more where those came from.