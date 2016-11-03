Melania Trump campaigned for her husband in Pennsylvania today. She talked up Donald Trump as a "fighter" and denounced cyberbullying while calling for "kindness, honesty, respect, compassion, charity, understanding, cooperation."

Hilarious.

Social media users are having a field day with her comments:


Because Donald Trump is an antithesis of kind. Get it? Ha.


Apparently, she also failed to learn an important lesson about the Internet: people will notice when you pilfer lines from other people's speeches. (Remember: The last time Melania Trump spoke in front of an audience, at the 2016 Republican National Convention, she plagiarized a speech by First Lady Michelle Obama.)


As always, there's more where those came from.