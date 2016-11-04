How the NRA and Other Rightwing Groups Bought Influence with Our Republican Secretary of State, Kim Wyman

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is in a competitive reelection contest this year. Her Democratic challenger, Tina Podlodowski, is seizing on today's news. secretary of state's office

As activists across Washington State were gathering signatures this spring for ballot measures to raise the minimum wage and restrict gun access, Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman was taking closed-door meetings with the National Restaurant Association and National Rifle Association, the New York Times reports.

A Times investigation published today found that powerful lobbying groups are increasingly meeting with and donating to secretaries of state across the country to try to influence ballot initiatives. "The targeting of secretaries of state with campaign donations, corporate-funded weekend outings and secret meetings with industry lobbyists reflects an intense focus on often overlooked ballot questions, which the secretaries frequently help write," the Times reports.

Here's what the Times piece has to say about Wyman:

The influence campaign has intensified, with more citizen-driven ballot initiatives to be decided on Election Day this year than at any time in the past decade. Secretaries of state from Washington, Ohio, Colorado and Nevada — all Republicans — participated in closed-door meetings in May with representatives from Reynolds American, the nation’s second-largest tobacco company; the National Restaurant Association; and the National Rifle Association, while ballot initiative signatures in those states were still being collected, documents obtained through open records requests show. ... Minimum-wage advocates chastised Washington’s secretary of state, Kim Wyman, who is in the midst of a re-election campaign. She has benefited from a blitz of radio advertisements paid for by the Republican group that sponsored the May meetings with industry representatives. Ms. Wyman declined requests to comment.

(Go read the whole thing.)

While he didn't comment directly on Wyman, former Washington Secretary of State Sam Reed implicitly criticized her behavior, telling the Times, "It is extremely important that the public trust their elections and have confidence they are going to be handled in a fair and impartial way. And ballot issues in particular are very sensitive."

Wyman's Democratic challenger, Tina Podlodowski, is already seizing on today's news. At 11 am, Podlodowski plans to host a press conference along with advocates for the minimum wage and gun safety measures on this year's ballot.

Wyman's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.