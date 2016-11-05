Your Weekly Roundup: Why You Need to See Moonlight, Donald Trump Can't Read, and Teacher Wore Blackface for Halloween

Your roundup of this week’s most widely-read, shared, and discussed stories.

Moonlight: Familiar moments, freed from exploitative cliche, suffused with humanity. : Familiar moments, freed from exploitative cliche, suffused with humanity.

• Moonlight is a wonderful and touching portrayal of growing up Black and queer. As reviewer Larry Mizell Jr. puts it, "this is a golden era for Black-centered entertainment."

• Jen Graves profiles two powerful women, Shayla M. Alarie and Miranda K. Metcalfe, behind Davidson Galleries. They have perfected interacting with people who underestimate their knowledge. When others say "you seem to know your stuff", they respond with "you seem surprised".

• Ana Sofia Knauf broke the story that Seattle area high school teacher Peter Colino wore blackface to school on Halloween. This comes after 2,000 Seattle teachers wore shirts declaring "Black Lives Matter". Colino is currently on administrative leave pending futher investigation.

• Charles Mudede reported on a study that found almost half of Seattle renters are spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing. He makes an excellent point on why that is a form of oppression.

• Full Frontal with Samantha Bee takes a line out of the alt-right's playbook and decides to start her own conspiracy theories, called "people are saying". In the first installment, she takes a serious look at presidential nominee Donald Trump being unable to read.

• Speaking of "pussy grabbers", Sydney Brownstone shared her story of being groped, and created an interactive map out all of reported gropings of the past four years in Seattle.

• Al Shukr Mini Market and Bakery is the best place to get food near the newly opened light rail station at Angle Lake.

Enjoy the last weekend before the election.