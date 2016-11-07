Food News: Gluten-Free Waffles Come to Capitol Hill, No More Gnocchi Bar, a Fancy Farmers Market from Matt Dillon, and More

Sweet Iron's prosciutto, crème fraîche and green onion waffle. Sweet Iron Waffle Bar

Hip Dads Rejoice, Gluten-Free Waffles Have Arrived on the Hill

Sweet Iron Waffle's brand new Capitol Hill location opened this morning and boasts some waffle features far beyond the scope of their smaller downtown location. All you sleeve-tattoo-sporting Capitol Hill dads, whose children only dine on the finest gluten-free delights, are stoked, because Sweet Iron is adding gluten-free waffles to the mix.

There will also be a few new menu items, plus a liquor license. This means you can drink mimosas while your brood flings crème fraîche and banana slices into nooks and crannies that no one will discover for half a decade. The new cafe is at 1416 10th Avenue, and they'll be open Mon-Thu 7 am-9 pm, Fri 7 am-12 am, Sat 8am-12am, and Sun 8am-8pm.

Matt Dillon Debuts Mini Farmers Market in Chophouse Row

Last Wednesday was the first of Matt Dillon's new, ultra-artisan farmers market series in Chophouse Row, reports Seattle Met. The market will be smaller than the Sunday farmers market in Capitol Hill, but will have some pretty hifalutin shit to choose from, including produce from Dillon's own Old Chaser Farm.

Vendors will convene in Chophouse Row's courtyard every Wednesday from 4pm-8pm. There will, of course, be snacks and drinks for hungry after-work shoppers. Better yet, those drinks will include wine tastings by Upper Bar Ferdinand's Marc Papineau, who used to be The Stranger's wine columnist. In his farewell column, Papineau wrote the most daring, wine-and-life-affirming 500 words I've ever read about a glass of Vouvray. I'd definitely drink anything he's pouring.

Gnocchi Bar Bids Goodbye

Lisa Nakamura's beloved Gnocchi Bar will be calling it quits on November 20, she wrote in a newsletter last week. Her retail operation will still be going strong, so lovers of Nakamura's little dough pillows can seek them out at Metropolitan Market, PCC, Whole Foods, and a whole host of other places.

Also, this adorable adieu: "I have loved greeting you by name, giving your adorable pooches meatballs, connecting with you via Facebook, Twitter or face-to-face over the counter. In this fast-paced, often disconnected world, not everyone gets a chance to do that, so thank you!"

South Park's Displaced Lowercase Finds a Home

Lowercase Brewing, a staple of the South Park neighborhood, found out last year that they'd have to close their taproom due to some permit issues. (As Max Burdick, owner of Burdock Brewing, a former Lowercase co-tenant, explained it to me: One cannot have a tasting room in a building with no drywall and insulation, so Lowercase and Burdick's cinder block walls weren't cutting it.) On one hand, I am still very mad that the one place with both wifi and beer in my hood was forced to cease their public-facing operations. On the other, I'm very happy that they will be pouring their crisp, approachable Mexican Lager somewhere else, even if I have to go all the way across the Duwamish to Georgetown to get it. Doors open this Friday the 11th, at 6235 Airport Wy S, and there'll be a fete at 4 pm. Tickets available via their Facebook.

Vendemmia Sibling Raccolto Comes to West Seattle

Brian Clevenger, after having sated the fresh-pasta-lovers of Madrona with Vendemmia, has set his sights on a new community, one that seems to be rife with opportunity for fancier dining. Raccolto opened in West Seattle last week, offering West Seattle's diners the same "good food, simply served" that they've come to expect from Vendemmia. They will also offer a chef's counter experience similar to Vendemmia's, replete with Clevenger's ever-rotating tasting menus.

Also in West Seattle, Ounces

Not those kind, pothead! Ounces is a new addition to West Seattle's already robust beer scene. It'll be a kid and dog-friendly (duh) beer bar with thirty taps of Washington beer, reports Eater. Also of note is the fact that the interior of Ounces is a mere 600 square feet, while their patio—which is studded with festively-painted cable spool tables—is 3,000. Soon, the owners will install a tent and heaters, allowing you die-hard patio drinkers to operate year-round. Why people still want to drink outside when the sky is a flat grey, the streets are full of sopping piles of leaves, and everyone walking by looks like they want to kill you is beyond me. But that's one more spool table for you brave souls, I guess.