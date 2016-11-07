Follow The Stranger for Your 2016 Election Night Coverage

Tomorrow: Find all the 2016 election results right here.

We will have the results of the 2016 elections—federal, state, and local races—as they come in tomorrow. We'll also be sending dispatches from election parties around Seattle. So, stay tuned to find out if we can flip the Washington state Senate, approve light rail expansion, avoid electing a fascist—and so much more!

The Stranger Election Night Party, hosted by Dan Savage, will begin at 4 pm tomorrow at the The Showbox in Downtown Seattle. Be there, drink with us. For more election night parties around Seattle, Things To Do has 52.

If you still haven't submitted your ballots, The Stranger's 2016 general election cheat sheet is for you. Read and then vote!