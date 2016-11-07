One Last Weekend of Punk the Vote (While We All Still Enjoy the Right to Freedom of Assembly)

You'll all look back fondly on this when President Trump makes punk ILLEGAL! Victoria Holt

With mere days to go until an uncertain election, an undercurrent of anxiety brewed during Friday night's Punk the Vote event at the Black Lodge. Four bands took the stage for the last of as part of Rachel Ratner’s series of shows that combine live music and activism. Even the soothing opener Malidont, with their cinematic, wistful electronic sounds, felt like they were reaching out into the unknown. One of their songs burst into a mini-dance party led by member Jenn Champion, letting off steam as the energy built. The other bands on the bill followed suit with an added pinch of unease. More photos and details below.

Jenn Champion (Malidont/S) lifts her arm in the air because she DOES care. Victoria Holt

Aidan Fitzgerald of Nail Polish Victoria Holt

It was Nail Polish’s second Punk the Vote appearance, and their instruments still bore cobweb remnants from the Saturday prior. They didn’t disappoint; short bursts of angular bass and distorted guitar sent dancers into a tizzy, heads bopping at varying speeds. Their last song “Body Double” had echoes of Gang of Four or early XTC.

Ricky Claudon and Kennedy Carda of Steal Shit Do Drugs Victoria Holt

Jermaine Blair of Steal Shit Do Drugs Victoria Holt

Five-piece garage post punks Steal Shit Do Drugs (SSDD) were a tad cramped on the small stage, but there was no shortage of energy, with frontman Kennedy Carda screaming lyrics in the crowd’s faces. A heavy mosh pit broke out, sending wave after wave of kids falling onto the band’s feet. In a sobering moment, Carda introduced the song “I Tickled Whiting Tennis” by saying, “This song is about trying to stop doing cocaine"—refreshingly honest moment from a band with such a cheeky name

Pete Capponi of Steal Shit Do Drugs. Victoria Holt

Rachel Ratner of Wimps, organizer of Punk the Vote Victoria Holt

Ratner’s band Wimps closed out the night. She felt compelled to plan these shows when she understood the very real threat of a Trump presidency. “Dump Trump” t-shirts created by Sands Vacation’s Ben Redder and Wimps’ Matt Nyce were on sale, and a raffle was held for Sub Pop goodie bags, with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter. As with all shows in the series, there were free stamps for mailing in ballots, as well as progressive voter guides and volunteers on hand to discuss the measures on tomorrow's ballot.

Ratner and David Ramm of Wimps Victoria Holt

Punk the Vote had its final Seattle show Saturday night at Substation with the bands Three Fingers, Blyss, CobraHawk, and Circle Twerks. The deadline has passed to register to vote, so if you missed out, don’t complain if Trump wins. Don’t forget to get your ballot postmarked by TOMORROW!