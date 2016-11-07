Newsweek Hasn't Rigged the Election, But Kurt Eichenwald Has A LOT of Dirt on Trump

Newsweek

— Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 7, 2016

With just one day to go until the general election, Donald Trump supporters cannot help themselves from seizing on the flimsiest of signs that the whole thing is rigged and that the media is in on it. The latest evidence: A photo from a now-deleted Twitter account showing Hillary Clinton on the cover of Newsweek under the words "Madam President."

Snopes fact-checked this rumor and found the real, deeply unexciting story: Both a Hillary Clinton and a Donald Trump version of a commemorative election issue were created under the Newsweek name so they'd be ready to go once the votes came in. Snopes compared it to a Super Bowl game, where they make T-shirts for both possible outcomes. According to this CNN report, Topix, the company that made the issues, only printed the Clinton edition because the Democrat is the favorite to win. But Trump supporters are freaking out, blah, blah, blah, tweets, blah, blah, Infowars, blah.

The better Newsweek story is that reporter Kurt Eichenwald has been spending the day tweeting tidbits from the six months he spent investigating Donald Trump for the magazine. The factoids encompass Trump's business practices, to lies he's told (under oath and on the campaign trail) and his overall crumminess as a human being. Here are just a few of the 129 findings Eichenwald tweeted today:

4. Trump said under oath that he determines his net worth based on how he feels.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

5. While Trump suggests he has an MBA from prestigious Wharton graduate school, only attended undergraduate program for 2 years. Has no MBA

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

6. Trump’s first project, given to him by his dad, lost money, according to state records. Trump has publicly lied that it made money.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

22. No banks will lend to Trump except Deutsche Bank. In 2008, he defaulted on a $640 mill construction loan to them.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

28. Trump sold his name 2 incompetent developers whose projects collapsed, costing people who paid deposits millions while he made millions.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

36. In 2008, Trump wrote, “I know Hillary, and I think she would make a great president." Testified in 2016 he wrote it without thinking.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

46. Trump has called for US military to commit 3 different war crimes. When told military would refuse, he said theyd do what he commanded.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

56. Turkey’s president has told associates he will not allow US to use an airbase key to the battle against ISIS if Trump is president.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

63. 1.In 1999, Trump’s company secretly violated Cuban embargo. Months later, in 1st run for president, Trump said he never would.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

66. Trump calls for return to American steel. Yet he secretly used Chinese steel on his last 2 developments projects 2 increase his profits

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

70. Trump has said he has been forced to use China to manufacture his clothing line because no one makes such things in USA. That’s a lie.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

78. Trump regularly cheats at golf, even revising scorecard after a match 2 transform defeat into victory, according 2 ppl who play w/ him.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

79. Trump persuaded an elderly couple who ran an antique store to let him “try out” 2 valuable pieces, then refused to return or pay 4 them

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

81. Trump told a “friend” whom he sued over several years that he did so because the friend hadn’t given him enough praise.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

91. When a securities analyst correctly said Trump casinos on verge of financial trouble, Trump threatened his employer till they fired him

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

126. Kremlin has file of compromising information on Trump, with surveillance videos taken while he was in Moscow, including in his hotel.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

127. When Trump attacked Gold Star family, Kremlin halted hack campaign. Believed he was psychologically unbalanced and would withdraw.

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2016

Good god. VOTE.