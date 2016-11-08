Morning News: Don't Know Where to Put Your Ballot? Lost It? We've Got You.

VOTE, YOU DINGUSES: Today's the last day to mail in your ballot. Here are the endorsements that we PAINSTAKINGLY made for you after spending days of our lives trapped in a windowless conference room with the good candidates, the bad candidates, and the very sweaty candidates. (And here are two dissents.)

Worried About Making It to the Post Office? Some post offices close at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., or even earlier. Put your vote in a ballot box by 8 p.m. Here are the ones nearest you.

Lost Your Ballot? No ballot, no problem! Print out a replacement online.

What If Your Ballot Return Envelope Is Sealed Shut? King County Elections has contingency plans for just about everything. "Carefully open the envelope or, if needed, slit the envelope open on the top," they instruct. "Use a small amount of tape to reseal the envelope. If your envelope is too damaged to use, download a replacement envelope." YOU CAN DO IT!

All Your Election Night Parties: Are here. The Stranger Election Control Board will be touring them and sending you dispatches. Check out last year's.

Still, You Should Come to Our Party: It's at The Showbox and starts at 4 p.m.

Reminder, There Are Other Things to Think About Than Just This Election: Take some time to read the beautiful profile Ansel wrote about DeVitta Briscoe, the sister of a man killed by Seattle police in February. Since Che Taylor's death, Briscoe has thrown herself into pushing for reform to state laws that make it nearly impossible to hold police accountable for unjust killings.

In Cynthia Whitlatch Trial, Attorneys Cite New Text Messages as Evidence of Racial Bias: You have to read them to believe them. Here's a sample:

In another exchange, the unidentified correspondent said, “Got the news. Complete bull shit.” Whitlatch wrote back: “Facebook rant against black racism and arresting a man who swings a golf club at you is apparently going to get me lynched.”

Students at Whitman College Report Being Drugged Over the Last Two Weekends: According to the Whitman Wire, the student newspaper, "at least 10 women had reported symptoms consistent with the use of date-rape drugs over the past two weekends," the Seattle Times reports.

"Billionaire CEO Has A Few More Incredibly Patronizing Thoughts Before Election Day": That billionaire is Seattle's very own Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who sent an e-mail to all of his employees about the election. Deadspin's (and formerly Gawker's) Hamilton Nolan has helpfully annotated this missive.

BNSF Is on Trial Over Coal Trains: "A trial begins in federal court in Seattle Monday on whether the BNSF Railway Company can be held liable for claims that coal dust from its rail cars is causing water pollution," KUOW reports. "The suit was brought by seven environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and Puget Soundkeeper, in 2013. They say BNSF should be required to obtain a permit for coal dust pollution under the Clean Water Act."

The Latest FiveThirtyEight Model Says: That Hillary Clinton has a 71.4 percent chance of winning and that Democrats have a 50.7 percent chance of controlling the Senate.