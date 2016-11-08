Jazmyn Scott Is Leading the Charge for Black Arts and Culture at Langston

Stanton Stephens

Jazmyn Scott is the program manager at Langston, a new nonprofit housed within the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. The organization aims to be a beacon of black arts and culture in Seattle, and with her mandate to energize the historic Central District venue with new programs and activities, Scott is in charge of lighting that particular fire.



You won an award for courting the Legacy of Seattle Hip-Hop exhibit at MOHAI, so I have to ask: Which local musician is doing it for you right now?

I love soul music, and Tiffany Wilson is my girl. Her vocal cords are anointed. She can sing the alphabet and I get chills! The song "Me & You" off her latest release, #SeeSharp, stays on repeat.



You want to go out dancing. Where do you go?

At the end of the summer, I would check out Motown on Mondays at Bar Sue. It's a solid kick, and the DJs are always on point.