Local Bernie Supporter: I'm With Grandma

"Here's a photo of my 92-year-old grandmother drinking vodka and voting for a woman for President for the first time in her life on Saturday night," writes DOUG. "My grandma's name is Ollie. She was very disappointed in 2008 when Hillary didn't get the nomination. She liked Obama but wanted to see a woman president in her lifetime. She assumed—as we all did—that she wouldn't still be around in 2016. But she made it. I was a Bernie supporter, but seeing history made tonight will make my grandmother ecstatic. I'm with her."