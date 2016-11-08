ICYMI: We Might Be on the Cusp of a Political Apocalypse, But Least It's Nice Outside!

THE SUN'S OUT, WHICH MEANS EVERYTHING IS FINE. ASK

Tonight's election might be a garbage fire waiting to happen. But look on the bright side: It's basically 70 degrees outside today!

It's like the Seattle weather is giving us a break since it knows that there's even a remote possibility that the Fascist Cheeto could be our president tomorrow. How thoughtful.

You've got about two more hours of sunlight before you really have to deal with the darkness/election. So get outside and enjoy it—then hit one of these election night parties to watch he results come in. Hey! Why not ours?

Really, go outside and be merry—while you still can.