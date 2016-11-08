Savage Love Letter of the Day: Spotted a Friend's Husband On Tinder—Now What?

I need expert advice. I'm a single woman on Tinder and I recently ran across a friend's husband on Tinder. I am not extremely close with her but I do have mutual friends who are. Should she be told that her husband is looking to hook up? I checked her social media accounts and she's definitely still married and posts about him regularly. Maybe they have an open marriage? If it were me I would want to know but it would shatter her world, what to do? SLK In CA

My expert advice: Keep your fucking mouth shut.

Maybe your friend is an open marriage. Maybe her husband does a little harmless/energizing flirting on Tinder before going home to plow all that sexual energy into his wife. Maybe she's doing the same on Tinder right now. Maybe your friend has refused to have sex with her husband for years—through no fault of his own—and he’s seeking sex elsewhere in desperation. ("The victim of the affair is not always the victim of the marriage," as Esther Perel so brilliantly put it.) Maybe your friend is a cuckquaen and it turns her on to know her husband 'cheats' with Tinder's help. Maybe your friend's husband will cheat on her once, come to his senses, realize he risked "everything" for the same of one lousy orgasm, resolve never to anything like that again, succeed in never doing anything even remotely like that again (not even a handjob in a jackshack), and they will remain happily married (and she'll remain blissfully ignorant) for fifty more years.

If you had to check your friend's social media accounts to verify she's even still married to this guy, SLKICA, you're not only "not extremely close," you're practically strangers. You can't possibly know what's going on in her marriage. Stay out of it.

And speaking of married people who fuck around, here's some bonus advice for wannabe cuckolds...

Thanks for the column on various topics about cuckolding this week. I've realized I have a cuckold fetish ever since I read a letter in your column on "Monogamish relationships" four years ago. Since then I've managed to successfully have "the talk" with my wife, and she has her eyes on an ex-lover which may end up with them in bed together some beautiful day. I've also spent a fair amount of time chatting with cuckolds and hotwives (or so they claim) on the cuckoldmarriage.info site. Anyway, I think your advice to ALPHA might have been a little off the mark. Someone once told me that sexual submissives outnumber true sexual dominants by 20 to 1, and true female Dommes are so rare that they might as well be unicorns. ALPHA's chances of finding a Domme who wants to be in a relationship with him are so small they might as well be non-existent. But ALPHA doesn't need to find a Domme, all he needs to do is to find a GGG woman he cares about and, after they are having sex together, find the right way to tell her about how much the thought of her having sex with another man turns him on. (The "right way" disarms her suspicions that he might just be angling to fuck other women himself, reaffirms his love for her, and doesn't ask her to do anything — he's just giving her intimate information about his sexual desires and letting her know that she has his permission to fuck other men.) Then he should drop the topic — that's a conversation that she's never going to forget! But when she meets another man who turns her on. she'll remember it. And most women have at least one man in their past who still makes her heart beat fast when she thinks of him. If ALPHA's got the right partner, vanilla as she may be, it will become sort of a standing joke between them and a source of hot sex when, for example, she tells him about some guy that turned her on. And, of course, it will make the world a much more interesting place for her—filled with men who are potential sex partners, all without jeopardizing her strong intimate relationship with her husband/partner. In fact, the more she talks about other men, the more she will be enhancing their sexual relationship! And some day she may meet the man who will make ALPHA's fantasies a reality. The letter from CHEAT in the same column expresses exactly the right way to make this happen: confess your desires, give her permission, and then drop the subject and let her decide if she wants to make it happen and to select with who and when and how she wants to make it happen. As CHEAT so eloquently states, it's her body and she gets to decide who she lets inside it! Steve69

Thanks for sharing, Steve69.