Can a Cake Have an Internal Monologue?

A Donald Trump cake being wheeled into Trump Tower @abc #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/HSkHChfUSA

— Jason Volack (@jasonvolack) November 8, 2016

I'll take a stab at it:

"So, yeah. I'm what you get when Mike Pence insists on ordering your election night 'victory' cake from a bakery that won't make cakes for gay weddings."

Take your stab at in comments, Sloggers.