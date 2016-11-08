Live Reports From Election Night 2016: We're Everywhere, Watching Everything!

James Yamasaki

Stranger staffers will be live blogging anything and everything about the 2016 election. We'll be reporting from election night parties across Seattle, sending live dispatches about the future of the country, the city, King County, and Washington state.

Here's where to find results as they come in.

Here's where to party.

And here's some stuff to read before things really get going:

•Election Results are About to Come In. Here's What's Happened So Far

•An Election Day Note from Dow Constantine: Vote "Approved" on Proposition 1!

•What Will It Take for ST3 to Win?

•The State of American Democracy In the Form of a Two-Minute Chase Scene with Lizards

•Trump Dread

Stay tuned.