Canada Doesn't Need You, America Does

Moving to Canada isn't as easy as we wish it was. Zinnia Batliwalla

Canada trended on Twitter last night. Its immigration website crashed. The country's official Twitter took a subtle dig at the moving-to-Canada jokes that flourished as a Donald Trump presidency became imminent.

My Canadian friends kept me equal parts frantic and consoled as results began to roll in. The message I got over and over: "What is happening down there?"

And then: "You can always come home."

As a Canadian who immigrated to the United States years ago—right now, home is here.

"Let's move to Canada" humor is poor humor. The idea that mobility is just that easy is related to the pre-election day mindset that there is an easy way out. There isn't.

Mobility isn't easy. Immigration is years of money saved under difficult circumstances and years of tenuous presence in an unfamiliar country. My parents did it twice, leaving China for Canada, then moving to Seattle decades later.

Canada doesn't need an influx of progressive Americans and their economic means. Planned Parenthood does. The fight for the environment does. The ACLU could use your help. People rallying against Trump's hate in Seattle today could use your voice. If you have even one friend whose identity Trump has attacked during his campaign, or life, they need you. Likely, you need someone, too.

What little life may have been left in those "let's move to Canada" jokes has been beaten out. From a dear friend in Toronto:

"America made this bed." That refers to all of us.