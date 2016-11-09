On Twitter, Sadness, Anger, and Shock at Trump's Win

Many voters were left in disbelief Tuesday night as hope evaporated for a Clinton presidency. On Twitter, as in real life, I found shock and anger at Trump's victory—though some expressed a wish to fight and move forward.

People are saying that Trump is #NotMyPresident:

Sorry, Trump, but you can't spend 17 months tearing everyone apart and then call for unity. We will never support you. #NotMyPresident

— Sean Kent (@seankent) November 9, 2016

He's the President of every bully, racist, misogynist, homophobe, and Christian nationalist. He's #NotMyPresident and he never will be.

— Brandon Cloud (@theclobra) November 9, 2016

They're also saying #ImStillWithHer:

In her concession speech, Hillary Clinton inspired. They think they've buried us, but they don't realize we are seeds.#ImStillWithHer

— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 9, 2016

"To all the little girls - you are valuable, powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world." - HRC. #imstillwithher

— Nelia B (@styleblogca) November 9, 2016

"Never stop believing that fighting for what's right is worth it" - Hillary Clinton



Let the battle begin.#ImStillWithHer

— Jaremi Carey (@PhiPhiOhara) November 9, 2016

Last night, Stranger writer Ijeoma Oluo asked of her followers:

Let's start thinking tomorrow about what we're going to do, no matter what, to fight for justice in our towns. Let's share #whatsnext

— Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) November 9, 2016

They responded:



@ijeomaoluo #whatsnext teaching our kids that being mean isn't cool. it'll be hard.

— tyler shepard (@tylershepard223) November 9, 2016

@IjeomaOluo #whatsnext voting for my local civic leaders whose ideals are in line with mine & encouraging others to do the same

— taco belle (@MonetSimone) November 9, 2016

@IjeomaOluo I'm going to talk to white women who voted for Trump and figure out how to make sure this doesn't happen again

— Mackenzie (@mabarrow) November 9, 2016

@IjeomaOluo going to volunteer at my Planned Parenthood, speak out against racism when I see it, help girls going through trauma

— Alysa Auriemma (@allyauriemma) November 9, 2016

@IjeomaOluo @thelindywest #whatsnext making sure the kids, POC, lgbtqia, Muslims, and all others in my life know they are worthy and loved.

— MackenzieVirginia (@virginiawatches) November 9, 2016

And a few words on moving forward:

Hunker down, friends. It's going to be unbelievably horrible. Let's try to remember those for whom it will be far worse and stand by them.

— Sean Nelson (@seantroversy) November 9, 2016

My mom has a text message for us. pic.twitter.com/L5435ZSaHF

— roxane gay (@rgay) November 9, 2016

F*ck that.

I love this country, and there's more work to do than ever.

(No offense Canada) https://t.co/u9aHY1Zho4 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 9, 2016

Tim Kaine acknowledged the painful defeat, but said that the words of Faulkner gave him hope https://t.co/xNv0mV7IMD pic.twitter.com/S9hm27Q0dZ

— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2016

Read Hillary Clinton's concession speech here.