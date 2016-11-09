Many voters were left in disbelief Tuesday night as hope evaporated for a Clinton presidency. On Twitter, as in real life, I found shock and anger at Trump's victory—though some expressed a wish to fight and move forward.
People are saying that Trump is #NotMyPresident:
Sorry, Trump, but you can't spend 17 months tearing everyone apart and then call for unity. We will never support you. #NotMyPresident
— Sean Kent (@seankent) November 9, 2016
He's the President of every bully, racist, misogynist, homophobe, and Christian nationalist. He's #NotMyPresident and he never will be.
— Brandon Cloud (@theclobra) November 9, 2016
They're also saying #ImStillWithHer:
In her concession speech, Hillary Clinton inspired. They think they've buried us, but they don't realize we are seeds.#ImStillWithHer
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 9, 2016
"To all the little girls - you are valuable, powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world." - HRC. #imstillwithher
— Nelia B (@styleblogca) November 9, 2016
"Never stop believing that fighting for what's right is worth it" - Hillary Clinton
Let the battle begin.#ImStillWithHer
— Jaremi Carey (@PhiPhiOhara) November 9, 2016
Last night, Stranger writer Ijeoma Oluo asked of her followers:
Let's start thinking tomorrow about what we're going to do, no matter what, to fight for justice in our towns. Let's share #whatsnext
— Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) November 9, 2016
They responded:
@ijeomaoluo #whatsnext teaching our kids that being mean isn't cool. it'll be hard.
— tyler shepard (@tylershepard223) November 9, 2016
@IjeomaOluo #whatsnext voting for my local civic leaders whose ideals are in line with mine & encouraging others to do the same
— taco belle (@MonetSimone) November 9, 2016
@IjeomaOluo I'm going to talk to white women who voted for Trump and figure out how to make sure this doesn't happen again
— Mackenzie (@mabarrow) November 9, 2016
@IjeomaOluo going to volunteer at my Planned Parenthood, speak out against racism when I see it, help girls going through trauma
— Alysa Auriemma (@allyauriemma) November 9, 2016
@IjeomaOluo @thelindywest #whatsnext making sure the kids, POC, lgbtqia, Muslims, and all others in my life know they are worthy and loved.
— MackenzieVirginia (@virginiawatches) November 9, 2016
And a few words on moving forward:
Hunker down, friends. It's going to be unbelievably horrible. Let's try to remember those for whom it will be far worse and stand by them.
— Sean Nelson (@seantroversy) November 9, 2016
My mom has a text message for us. pic.twitter.com/L5435ZSaHF
— roxane gay (@rgay) November 9, 2016
F*ck that.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 9, 2016
I love this country, and there's more work to do than ever.
(No offense Canada) https://t.co/u9aHY1Zho4
Tim Kaine acknowledged the painful defeat, but said that the words of Faulkner gave him hope https://t.co/xNv0mV7IMD pic.twitter.com/S9hm27Q0dZ
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2016