0-114.jpeg
Michael Doucett

Last night, we sent freelance photographer Michael Doucett to Pike Pine to chronicle what would surely be a huge street-party around 9 p.m.. As the states turned for Trump, a marching band called the Chaotic Noise Marching Corps played, seemingly oblivious to the destruction that was happening to the country.

004-1.jpeg
Michael Doucett

047-1.jpeg
Michael Doucett

As the hours progressed, though, the streets remained eerily empty.

105.jpeg
Michael Doucett

"It was silent," he said.

The streets were empty
The streets were empty Michael Doucett

At first, no one was crying. People were sitting in bars, stunned.

070.jpeg
Michael Doucett

He was out patrolling the streets along with a cluster of other photographers hoping to catch something, anything. Anguish, anger, frustration, despair. But there was hardly anyone to see. Those he saw expressed shock and disbelief, or else a terrified blankness.

071.jpeg
Michael Doucett

104.jpeg
Michael Doucett

107.jpeg
Michael Doucett

111.jpeg
Michael Doucett

A woman emerged onto the street and started yelling. What is wrong with everyone! Why aren't you angry! Why aren't you upset? Fuck Trump!

Screaming into the abyss
Screaming into the abyss Michael Doucett

0-132.jpeg
Michael Doucett

She was soon joined by a few others. They chanted, "Fuck Trump!"

129.jpeg
Michael Doucett

179.jpeg
Michael Doucett

183.jpeg
Michael Doucett

0-166-1.jpeg
Michael Doucett

0-161.jpeg
Michael Doucett

A small crowd gathered, taking in solace in the pain and anger.

127.jpeg
Michael Doucett