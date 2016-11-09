Shocked and Angry Capitol Hill Residents Mourn on Eerily Empty Streets

Last night, we sent freelance photographer Michael Doucett to Pike Pine to chronicle what would surely be a huge street-party around 9 p.m.. As the states turned for Trump, a marching band called the Chaotic Noise Marching Corps played, seemingly oblivious to the destruction that was happening to the country.

As the hours progressed, though, the streets remained eerily empty.

"It was silent," he said.

The streets were empty

At first, no one was crying. People were sitting in bars, stunned.

He was out patrolling the streets along with a cluster of other photographers hoping to catch something, anything. Anguish, anger, frustration, despair. But there was hardly anyone to see. Those he saw expressed shock and disbelief, or else a terrified blankness.

A woman emerged onto the street and started yelling. What is wrong with everyone! Why aren't you angry! Why aren't you upset? Fuck Trump!

She was soon joined by a few others. They chanted, "Fuck Trump!"

A small crowd gathered, taking in solace in the pain and anger.