Hundreds Rally at Seattle City Hall Against Election "Shitshow," Trump

Youth and immigrant organizer Wendy Martinez Hurtado: "None of us are voiceless and I expect everyone in this room to use their voice and their privilege." Ansel Herz

The mood at City Hall was somber, angry, and defiant by turns, where hundreds turned out to listen to Mayor Ed Murray, Congressional representative-elect Pramila Jayapal, and Council Members Lorena González, Debora Juarez, and Kshama Sawant:

