The mood at City Hall was somber, angry, and defiant by turns, where hundreds turned out to listen to Mayor Ed Murray, Congressional representative-elect Pramila Jayapal, and Council Members Lorena González, Debora Juarez, and Kshama Sawant:
Couple hundred at City Hall for anti-Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/oJwSpixDM5
At City Hall rally, @MayorEdMurray says the new president has demonstrated "outright misogny," racism, authoritarianism, homophobia.
Somali-American and immigrant organizer Abdullahi Jama: "We will not go back." pic.twitter.com/ljgMaRt4ZW
To those feeling disillusioned: The things that you desire today WILL happen, and will happen in your lifetime. Don't lose hope.
.@PramilaJayapal: "There is no shame in being afraid... as long as we turn that fear into courage." pic.twitter.com/2edSYNeOf6
Seattle City Hall right now. This is our city. pic.twitter.com/7XCFc8OqTN
.@D5Juarez calls election a "shitshow" in front of hundreds.
.@cmkshama: "Let's have a massive protest... we do not accept the racist agenda." Calls for Occupy/strike actions on inauguration day.
.@CMLGonzalez: pic.twitter.com/f05g61Ixr3
