Doug Brown

Yesterday in Seattle, thousands of protesters rallied against Donald Trump's presidential win. The peaceful protest began in Westlake, moved to Capitol Hill, and then up past the University District before finding its way to the Space Needle. It was one of many rallies to come, and one of many demonstrations that erupted around the country denouncing the president-elect.

In Portland, cops helped a massive anti-Trump protest shut down I-5. Doug Brown reports for the Portland Mercury:

For the second time in the very short period Donald Trump has been president-elect, protestors headed to Interstate 5. And in an exceedingly rare instance befitting this batshit crazy week, the cops even helped.

Want to join? There are more anti-Trump rallies planned in and around Seattle this week.