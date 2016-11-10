In Cities Across the Country, Protestors March Against Donald Trump

Yesterday in Seattle, thousands of protesters rallied against Donald Trump's presidential win. The peaceful protest began in Westlake, moved to Capitol Hill, and then up past the University District before finding its way to the Space Needle. It was one of many rallies to come, and one of many demonstrations that erupted around the country denouncing the president-elect.

In Portland, cops helped a massive anti-Trump protest shut down I-5. Doug Brown reports for the Portland Mercury:

For the second time in the very short period Donald Trump has been president-elect, protestors headed to Interstate 5. And in an exceedingly rare instance befitting this batshit crazy week, the cops even helped.

In New York City:

New York City protests against Donald Trump's presidency. They haven't stopped coming. pic.twitter.com/qwZlBe2i0L

— Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland_) November 10, 2016

Anti-Trump Protesters have the streets shut down for blocks in every direction around Trump Tower. Via @KeeganNYC pic.twitter.com/Q4KLQVQFV5

— New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) November 10, 2016

Chicago:

It begins. Protest and more protest. My niece in Chicago is already voicing what we all are feeling! #notmypresident pic.twitter.com/6TRCUOTZSU

— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 10, 2016

Washington DC:

Boston:

A flood of thousands continue to shut down streets in Boston as they protest Trump's win #wcvb pic.twitter.com/SAl8xlF0O6

— John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) November 10, 2016

Austin:

Want to join? There are more anti-Trump rallies planned in and around Seattle this week.