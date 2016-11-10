Community Check-In: Post-Election Feelings in the International District

It's been an emotional couple of days. As the soon-to-be Racist-in-Chief begins preparing to move into the White House, it seemed fitting to ask our neighbors how they're handling this news. My first stop this week: Seattle's Chinatown-International District. Here's who was up for talking:

Tina and Olivia both work for Sound Transit.

How have you been feeling since Tuesday?

Tina: Everyone has their coping reactions. I've just never felt this level of fear and feeling threatened before. It's not in an overt way, it just kind of sits. After 24 hours of it being official, I kind of broke down. But I'm trying to turn it back to hope. It's galvanized people into being involved with local issues, which are important. I just want to focus on my local community and try to check in with them.

Olivia: I really spent yesterday night processing and grieving. Now I'm going to work hard to channel that into something productive, into communities that I could be supporting [better].

Crystal and Fedrica are college counsellors visiting from San Diego, Calif.

How are you feeling about the election results?

Crystal: We're on vacation and I'm glad we're not back home to hear [the negativity]. We left the evening after Election Day. I think it's going to be a long 218 weeks.

I want to give my students resources to process this. I want them to know there are safe spaces out there.

Fedrica: I'm afraid of all the micro-aggressions that are going to be okay because of [Trump's] behavior. Big decisions that are made that don't trickle down to our people. I'm afraid for my immigrants and the undocumented. There's not a right away impact, but it's coming. I am trying to prepare myself emotionally.



How have you been feeling since Tuesday?

Landry: I feel disappointment. I felt like we were bamboozled! Us as Americans, I feel like we've all been let down. We have to stick it out for four more years. This should teach us a lesson of how important voting is! This should be a wake up sign to everybody who says it doesn't matter.

I'm terrified, but at the end of the day, he is our Commander-in-Chief so I have to give him that respect. I was always taught you have to respect your elders. But this will be the longest four years of our lives.

Tom Dang immigrated to the US from Vietnam. He preferred that his face not be shown.

Who did you vote for?

Tom Dang: I voted for Hillary Clinton. My family voted for Clinton. I don't have strong feelings [about the results].

Really? Why not?

What can we do about it? Are we going to do some changes to it? It's permanent. I hope he can do better after the election.

[ASK note: When asked to explain, Dang said he hoped Trump would lighten up his immigration policies when he takes office.]

I spoke with Ryan Lum, a second generation Chinese American, as he left the bus station. He didn't want to be photographed.

How have you been feeling since the election?

Ryan Lum: I feel awful and nervous. I have anxiety. It's a big disappointment. What's disappointing is that even though we won the popular vote, we still lost to the electoral college. I guess it's heartening to know that the majority of America isn't behind a racist, xenophobic bigot, so that's a bit comforting.

As a person of color, do you feel safe?

I don't feel unsafe. Actually, one thing I feel privileged about is being in a liberal city like Seattle. But with immigration, the only message Trump's come out with is building a wall. That's worrying.