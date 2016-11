This Moment: Richard Rorty Called It, James Baldwin Nailed It

Last night Lisa Kerr tweeted out this passage from Richard Rorty's Achieving Our Country: Leftist Thought in Twentieth-Century America:

Achieving Our Country is currently out of stock on Amazon. But you can read a marginalia-splattered PDF of the book here.

This quote from James Baldwin should be on hats, t-shirts, billboards, coffee mugs, the front pages of newspapers, and the covers magazines: