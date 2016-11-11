Post-Election Thoughts from Beacon Hill

Claudia, 21, works at El Centro de la Raza. ASK

How have you been feeling since Election Day?

It's a weird moment. I'm waiting to see what happens. Trump said a lot of things, but we don't know if that's really going to happen. I stand here waiting for what's going to happen and hoping for the best.

What does Trump's presidency mean to you?

Even though I'm Latina and not undocumented, it affects me and my community. They're scared. At El Centro de la Raza, people are asking for help. It's overwhelming because you can't do much, yet it's important for people like us, people of color, to get informed and go to trainings like on immigration to keep [those needing help] informed.

I feel scared and it's overwhelming, but if we stay together, it might not be as bad as it might be.

Deek Howard is an optometry science student at Aston University in the United Kingdom. He is visiting home. ASK

What do you make of the election results?

I just got off a plane from the United Kingdom three days ago so I could be back in time to vote. Now I'm wondering if I should've stayed there!

What's been going through your head since Tuesday?

[On Wednesday], I moped around and then today I have to get back on my feet. Like President Obama says, the sun still shines. Am I happy about it? Not at all. I'm looking at those people who didn't vote or didn't think about how they voted. When they start crying about discrimination, I don't want to hear it. They knew what was at risk.

Now that he's president, I respect the office. Whether it's Bush, Obama, or President-elect Trump, I have to respect the office.

Cone smoked and chatted with friends outside of The Station coffeeshop. ASK

What do you make of the election results?

America showed its ass!

Fair enough. As a person of color, are you worried about a Trump presidency?

There's all the racism and they're saying shit [about the world] being post-racial. They're gaslighting us.

Sean works as a truck driver. ASK

How have you been feeling since Tuesday?

I have two kids who voted for the first time. I haven't talked to them about it yet because we are all in shock. ... I was also raised by a single mother, so part of me was really disappointed by the vilification of Hillary.

What are you most concerned about with the Trump presidency?

You can understand the frustration, but I don't think [everyone] understands that it's not just the president [who has the power]. It's the cabinet, too.

Brian Pitts ASK

Is there anything to be hopeful about after this election?

Maybe the results of the election will actually shame people into working together. Maybe people will be more reactive to the immediate needs of their communities. Maybe it'll motivate people to understand the electoral process. I'm still [learning], too.