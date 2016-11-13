The Morning News: Seattle Rallies Against Xenophobia and Racism, Students with Disabilites Confined in WA Schools

Important reminders from the rally against xenophobia and racism at Cal Anderson Park. SB

Washington Children Are Being Confined in School at Alarming Rates: Per state law, this practice is legal, but schools have been failing at adequately tracking the incidents, Ellie Silverman of The Seattle Times reports. One student who has a developmental disability was confined alone in a room at Bellingham's Sehome High School 617 times in six months—about six times per school day.

It's Happening Close to Home, Too: A 10-year-old boy who has ADHD was put in an isolation room 148 times over two years at Rose Hill Elementary School in Kirkland. "While in the isolation room April 18, [Renay] Ferguson’s son banged his head against the door and tied his shoelaces around his wrist and neck, according to district records" and ended up with a concussion, Silverman of the Times reports. And Ferguson's son's story isn't uncommon:

Some of the reports obtained by The Times included details indicating that students had turned violent, punched themselves, run into traffic or attempted to hurt another student or staff member. Others were vague or just had boilerplate language, leaving it unclear whether the techniques were used, as the law allows, to prevent serious harm. But many of the incidents, at least as they were reported, did not appear to justify the need for restraints or isolation.

Go read the whole mind-boggling story here.

Hundreds of Seattleites Rally Against Racism, Xenophobia, and Misogyny—Everything President-Elect Donald Trump Stands For: They gathered and held a vigil at Cal Anderson Park on Sunday evening. Attendees eventually marched down towards City Hall. No arrests were made, reports Joshua McNichols for KUOW.

Man Shot in Capitol Hill: A man was shot in the neck early Sunday morning at the intersection of 13th Ave and Olive Way. A white SUV was seen driving away from the site of the shooting. The victim, who was found with a handgun when police arrived, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, Capitol Hill Seattle reports.

Woman Struck, Killed by Driver While Helping Child: Trina Morgan, 46, exited her car and tried to help a 9-year-old girl who survived a car accident caused by a drunk driver. Morgan was struck by another driver and was killed on impact, KING 5 reported.

Area Man Protests Potholes: Tom Mehren says he's spent at least $1,000 on major car repairs in 2011 thanks to Seattle's cracked and hole-y streets. He's now documenting all the potholes he finds—some of which are growing grass inside—and is encouraging neighbors to help, too. His usual route along Greenwood Avenue was recently repaved with money from the Move Seattle transportation fund, which does allot some money for repairs. Mehren insists it's not enough. “They'll tell you all about the pothole rangers, but that is kind of like having a heart attack and then going to the hospital what we need to do is prevent the heart attack," Mehren told KOMO.

What's the Deal with Safety Pins? The pins became a symbol of resistance in World War I. Now, in the wake of President-elect Trump, people are resurrecting the tradition to designate themselves as allies to marginalized communities. But it's an imperfect means of resistance—after all, shouting your support at rallies and protests or even in letter-writing campaigns to elected state officials is much more effective. When Ijeoma Oluo, writer and editor for The Establishment and contributor to The Stranger, spoke up about the passivity of the safety pin movement on social media, she was met with vitriol from—unsurprisingly—white people. She breaks it down here. Her verdict is important: "You can wear what you want. ... Don’t expect your pin to provide comfort in lieu of action. And don’t expect it to bring actual change."

Facebook Finally Gets Its Priorities Straight, Will Root out Fake News: At least that's what founder Mark Zuckerberg says he'll do "soon," The Guardian reports. (He still denies his website having any role in the election results.) Why is this a big deal? "Because Facebook tailors the newsfeed its users see to what they and their friends have previously liked and shared, especially partisan stories aimed at supporters of either candidate in the election could spread rapidly and in some cases earn significant amount of advertising revenue for their creators," the news site explained.

"I'm Not Giving Up and Neither Should You": A reminder from Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live's Hillary Clinton:

Go watch the whole episode.