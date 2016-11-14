Food News: Little Lago, Lil' Woodys, and Lobster Thermidor

Colin Bishop/Little Lago

Little Lago Opens in Former Canal Market Space

Cafe Lago, making good use of Ericka Burke's recently abandoned Canal Market space, just opened Little Lago. It'll preserve the space's functional, neighborhood-grocery side, while also serving up delicious wood-fired pizzas. There is also Lago's well-loved lasagna.

Owner Carla Leonardi told Capitol Hill Seattle Blog there'd be a wide variety of community services to boot, including "cooking classes, winemaker events, community services, air for bike tires, dog friendly outdoor parking, dry pasta comparison tastings, and toothpaste." I'm not sure I understand what dog friendly outdoor parking is, but my mom used to walk me to the original Canal Market for ice cream sandwiches when we I was a wee child and we lived in a decommissioned tug boat off of Eastlake Ave, so all I really care about is whether I can still go relive those happier, Trump-free times over a Good Humor bar. Or, realistically, whatever artisanal handmade pegasus milk confection fills that slot nowadays. They'll be open 7am-9pm daily.



The Latest Lil' Woody's Hits SLU

Lil' Woody's, Seattle's burgeoning burger chain, burgeons anew. Their South Lake Union expansion, on the corner of Thomas and Boren, opens today. Their burgers are good and they're surrounded by thousands of lunch-obsessed tech workers, but apparently marketing is really important these days so...lunchtime DJs?

#LilWoodysSLU is ready to open tomorrow at 11am! We will also have DJs during lunch all week! Find us on the corner of Thomas & Boren 🎉🍔🍟🎶 pic.twitter.com/V14UilKgu1

— Li'l Woody's (@lilwoodys) November 13, 2016

Circadia Opens This Week

Circadia, an unabashedly fancy-assed downtown fine dining joint, will open this Friday. Prior to that, they'll offer a smattering of $250 pre-opening dinners. My first instinct is to be wary, as they have both a "Branding Director" and a "Concept Engineer," job titles that usually guarantee overwrought, tailor-made-for-the-1% bullshit, but they also hired an extremely talented chef—Garrett Melkonian, who won a shitload of awards for his work at Mamnoon—and some heavy-hitting wine professionals, including Campagne alum and Miller's Guild co-owner Jake Kosseff.

The concept they've engineered, according to Eater, will "be inspired by the Hollywood and New York City eateries of the 1930s." The menu features plenty of foie gras, lobster thermidor, and some other haute cuisine hits.



Le Beaujolais Nouveau Est Arrivé!

This November will, undoubtedly, be remembered as a dark one. (I don't think I need to explain why.) But there is always one bright spot in every dank, gray Seattle November: Beaujolais Nouveau. The light-bodied, super fruity young wine comes out on a set date every November—thanks to the crafty marketing methods of French winemakers—and people throw fun parties to celebrate. Get your Gamay on at Le Pichet's lovely annual fete, or stroll over to RN74 where they'll be offering $7 glasses of the stuff, as well as three non-Nouveau selections from the region for those who want to get to know Gamay a little more intimately. Beyond that, there's a boatload of other Beaujolais Nouveau celebrations on our events page.



Dough Zone Coming to Seattle, Eventually

The Eastside dumpling phenom—which offers xiao long bao without the two-hour wait of a certain other dumpling chain—got themselves a permit for a space in the International District, reports Eater. There's no opening date, so I normally wouldn't report it, but apparently y'all go apeshit for some Dough Zone and I wanted to brighten your Monday.



The Article You've All Been Waiting For

Seattle Met's guide to the most "Instagrammable" Seattle restaurants. Remember when eating out used to be a special, somewhat momentous experience, not a trading card game you play on your phone with your other obnoxious brunch-loving hipster friends? Yeah, I don't either, I'm a worthless Millennial too. But in all seriousness, stop taking pictures of your food and just eat it. Also, couples, if you're on your phone for more than 75% of any sit-down dining experience, no matter how informal, your relationship is doomed. It's a scientific fact.



Eater Flooded With Requests for Lists of Immigrant-Owned Establishments

Requests that they wisely will not be fulfilling, given how handy that would be for hatemongers looking to further express their pent up frustrations with not as frequently being handed a bunch of economic opportunity and privilege simply for the color of their skin.

"It's a request we're moved (but not surprised) to be receiving; we're proud that Eater's readers are caring, justice-minded people who know that patronizing independent businesses can be a powerful tool," Eater writes. However, they caution that "it would be irresponsible to publish guides specifically highlighting restaurants owned by people whose lives and livelihoods may right now be threatened, because of the very real possibility that they would double as cheat sheets to help intolerant actors find new people, businesses, and families to target."

Eater does agree that supporting immigrant-owned businesses is a great way to support immigrants in this very immigrant-unfriendly time, and reminds us of the obvious fact that "food brings people together and forges bonds." It's also probably a good time to remember that, sans immigrants, the restaurant industry would be the first to grind to a screeching halt.

Read the whole Eater statement here.