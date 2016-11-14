Trump Discusses Overturning Roe v. Wade, Deporting Undocumented Immigrants, and More Scary Stuff with 60 Minutes

Lesley Stahl begins by calling the 2016 presidential campaign "interminable"—to which I say: if only it lasted for ever, I had hope during the campaign!—and then she says that "a divided country found all kinds of ways to describe Donald Trump: visionary businessman, vulgar self-promoter, political neophyte."

I have to say, I didn't hear anyone describe Donald Trump as a "visionary businessman" during the campaign. (Here's to living in a bubble!) What about "self-admitted sexual predator"? What about "race-baiting white nationalist"? What about "nuclear proliferation aficionado?"

One hates to normalize 60 Minutes's normalizing of Trump, but this "braggadocious" guy is our president, if you can believe it. As Hillary Clinton said, choking down centuries of unfairness, we should give him an open mind. The farthest I've gotten toward "an open mind" is watching this interview on 60 Minutes last night, and in some ways it calmed me down, and in other ways it terrified me further.

One of the hallmarks of authoritarianism is capriciousness, and Trump is all over the damn place. He has redefined capricousness, not being predictable, not meaning what he says (except when he does!). It's almost presented as a neat little thing about him, what with 60 Minutes explaining: "Some of his signature issues at the heart of his campaign were not meant to be taken literally."

Here's Ayn Rand, a writer whose politics I couldn't disagree with more (and a writer Paul Ryan and his ilk absolutely revere), explaining dictatorships: "A dictatorship has to be capricious; it has to rule by means of the unexpected, the incomprehensible, the wantonly irrational; it has to deal not in death, but in sudden death; a state of chronic uncertainty is what men are psychologically unable to bear."

Anyway. A few thoughts, based on the 60 Minutes interview:

1. Roe v. Wade is done-zo. Who knows what will happen, maybe it's not done-zo, but Trump is soft and vague on every policy issue except Roe v. Wade. He's going to appoint pro-life judges, and if they overturn Roe v. Wade, he knows what will happen next. Trump explains to Stahl: "If it ever were overturned, it would go back to the states." Stahl: "But then some women won't be able to get an abortion." Trump: "No, it'll go back to the states." Stahl: "Well, some—" Trump: "Perhaps they'll have to go to another state." Stahl: "And that's okay." Trump: "Well, we'll see what happens—it's got a long way to go." Jeeeeesus.

2. He talks like a liberal about infrastructure. "You look at our roads and our bridges and our airports are like obsolete," he says. That isn't exactly how a literate human being like Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton would put it, but the fact that Trump wants to invest in government spending as a way to create jobs sets him apart from the Republicans in Congress like Mitch McConnell, who've never met an infrastructure project they couldn't deprioritize and obstruct.

3. Term limits are happening. So he says. He wants term limits for everyone in Congress.

4. He went "completely silent" on election night. Why? "Because it's so big. It's so enormous."

5. He's still building a wall. But in some places it may be a fence. He says, "I'm very good at this. It's called construction." No, it's called "race-baiting and wasting money and doubling down on the War on Drugs, which is failed policy."

6. He's happy to fill prisons. Undocumented immigrants who've committed crimes (he guesses it's around 2 million to 3 million people) will be deported or jailed. "We're getting them out of our country or we're going to incarcerate," are his exact words. You saw how stock shares in private prisons went through the roof with his election, right? Absolutely chilling. People with profit motives for locking up other people.

7. He's flipped on lobbyists. Now, in spite of all his promises to "drain the swamp," all his people are lobbyists. "They know the system," he says. "But we'll phase it out," he says, implausibly.

8. There's "a double standard here" with his election. That's what Trump says. He's not referring to gender. He's not referring to getting away with bragging about sexual assault even though everyone punishes Hillary Clinton for being merely married to a philanderer. He's not referring to the free pass he got on his taxes while Clinton was taken to task for arcane issues like how her email was organized. He's talking about Clinton supporters protesting in the streets, versus how Trump protesters would be treated if they were in the streets. "Very unfair!"

9. "Stop it." That's his message to hate-filled attacks on people of color since his election. He says it "right to the camera," as if that somehow makes the message stronger, or more powerful, or at all believable. How can this guy possibly dislike seeing his name written in graffiti, even if it's next to a swastika?