Now is Your Chance to Ask the I502 Architect About Weed

UNDERWORLD | SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

Our own Tobias Coughlin-Bogue is interviewing Alison Holcomb, author of the initiative that legalized weed, and you're invited! Holcomb and Coughlin-Bogue will be nerding out about how to write a legalization bill and how to make it work after it passes. A little more about the event:

Now is your chance to come bitch at Alison about that 5 nanogram DUI limit, wear a tinfoil hat while peppering us with questions about how the government cooked up I-502 to poison our babies, punch me in the face for that one article you hated, or even ask informed questions about cannabis policy.

The interview is tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Vela Cannabis Co.