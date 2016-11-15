The Morning News: Thousands of Seattle Students Protest Against Trump, Kshama Sawant Receives Post-Election Hate Mail

Yasmeen, 17, says that she finds hope for the future in her family, in her community, and in speaking out on behalf of both. SB

Thousands of Seattle Students Spoke Their Truths to Power—and the Prospect of President Trump—Yesterday: These high school students walked out of their classrooms en masse and filled Cal Anderson park yesterday afternoon with chants about immigration justice, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ rights, and more. We'll have a "voices from the protest" post coming soon.

"Seattle Patriots for Trump" Is a Thing That Exists: Andrew Maxwell, the founder of the group, is convinced that these high school students "are going to flip around" once Trump takes office. Andrew Maxwell could not be more wrong, and the kids could not be more right.

There have to be a thousand kids here at Cal Anderson. pic.twitter.com/0jO4KZZucS

— Sydney Brownstone (@sydbrownstone) November 14, 2016

Local Social Justice Nonprofit Washington CAN! Is Getting Death Threats: The organization, which lobbies on behalf of poor folks for access to healthcare and housing, has received more than 100 threatening and hateful voicemails from Trump supporters after posting an post-election Craigslist ad looking for organizers. Fox News saw the ad and used it in a poorly sourced and wildly speculative story about astroturfing at Trump protests—effectively accusing Washington CAN! of paying people to protest.

Socialist City Council Member Kshama Sawant Says Her Office Has Also Been Flooded with Angry Calls: Sawant called for protests on Inauguration Day, and since, says her office has received hundreds of racist calls from Trump supporters. "Video and media coverage of Sawant’s remarks made their way onto social-media and news sites across the internet, including the right-wing site Breitbart.com," the Seattle Times reports. "A KIRO-TV Facebook video of her at Westlake Park has been viewed more than 3.8 million times. The council received more than 200 calls before 9:30 a.m. last Thursday, according to the council."

But the ACLU of Washington Has Received an Outpouring of Post-Election Support: "In just five days, our Facebook followers have increased by 25 percent to nearly one million people; 400,000 people viewed our open letter to President-elect Trump on our website; and 150,000 new people have joined our e-mail list," ACLU executive director Anthony D. Romero says. "We have also heard from thousands of people offering to volunteer their time and services and have received roughly 120,000 donations, totaling more than $7.2 million." This is the most support the organization has received in its 100-year history, and its biggest priorities are now protecting the "Dreamers" who received protection under DACA, resisting mass deportations, resisting the defunding of Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers, protecting trans rights, fighting against renewed "stop and frisk" policies, and opposing a ban on Muslims entering the country.

More than a thousand people filled the streets of Tacoma last weekend in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Medicine Creek Treaty Tribes of Washington State, who are fighting similar fossil fuel infrastructure battles here. SB

Dakota Access Pipeline Construction Is Delayed: The Army Corps of Engineers has called for more consultation with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe instead. "While today’s announcement may be good news for the Standing Rock Sioux, it is unclear how long the delay will last – and whether it will survive under the Trump administration," the Guardian reports.

Here's What Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II Had to Say About It: "Together we can inspire people across America and the globe to honor each other and the Earth we hold sacred,” he said. “Millions of people have literally and spiritually stood with us at Standing Rock. And for this, you have our deepest thanks and gratitude. The harmful and dehumanizing tactics by the state of North Dakota and corporate bullies did not go unnoticed because of you. Not all of our prayers were answered, but this time, they were heard.”

Nationwide #NoDAPL Protests Are Still Planned for Today: Seven protests will take place in the Puget Sound area, KNKX reports. "Nothing changes much, because that’s what they said in September,” Seattle activist and Standing Rock Sioux tribal member Matt Remle told the station.

Update from the BNSF Coal Dust Lawsuit: An expert witness for environmental groups suing the railway company for transporting coal in uncovered cars says that coal trains release "100 million small particles of coal dust per second."

State Sen. Don Benton Calls for Taking Away Driver's Licenses from Undocumented Immigrants: Surprise, he helped manage Trump's Washington State campaign.

A woman holding a sign at an anti-Trump rally in Cal Anderson park last weekend. SB

Donald Trump Is Appointing a White Nationalist "Propaganda Mill" as His Chief Strategist: "Anyone holding out hope that Donald Trump would govern as a uniter — that the racism, sexism, anti-Semitism and nativism of his campaign were just poses to pick up votes — should think again," the New York Times Editorial Board writes. "In an ominous sign of what the Trump presidency will actually look like, the president-elect on Sunday appointed Stephen Bannon as his chief White House strategist and senior counselor, an enormously influential post."