RIP Mose Allison, One-of-a-Kind Jazz Pianist/Songwriter

It has been reported that American jazz pianist and songwriter Mose Allison died today at age 89. I've been a considerable fan of Allison's one-of-a-kind music, but to be honest I didn't even realize he was still alive. The news of his death seems like a perfect opportunity to share some of his work, a conversational brand of white beatnik jazz that both revealed his rural Mississippi roots and sounded totally urbane. This is one of my favorites:

Allison is probably best known to mainstream audiences for writing "Young Man Blues," which the Who turned into a jet-engine roar on their 1970 album Live at Leeds. Here's a video from around that time period. It's uncanny to me how you can still hear Allison's unique inflection within the Who's meaty, beaty assault.

Allison was relatively unique in the jazz world in that he wrote and vocalized his songs (rather than keeping them purely instrumental, or having other singers perform them), and as such the music business had difficulty pigeonholing him, trying him out first as a pop singer and later as a blues artist. Neither really fit; Allison's left-field songs were jazzy and cool and authentically American. Here's a song of his that feels especially appropriate today. RIP, Mose. You were cool as hell.