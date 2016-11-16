The Stranger's Guide to Every Recreational Weed Store in Seattle Organized by Neighborhood. You're Welcome.

COURTESY OF GANJA GODDESS

It wasn't long ago that recreational cannabis was illegal in this state. Then came legalization. At first, a very poky bureaucratic process of approving licenses for retailers meant stores were few and far between. But now? Now Seattle rivals Amsterdam in terms of quality and convenience of cannabis stories. What stores are in your neighborhood? What makes each store unique? We sent Stranger reporters into every store in the city to have a look around, ask questions, and report back. We began in Sodo, the neighborhood where Seattle's first pot shop opened, but we also ventured into every other nook and cranny of the city, and even a few places just outside the city, like the Eastside. There is no other resource like this out there.

Click the links below to find pot shops by neighborhood:

SoDo

Downtown & Queen Anne

Capitol Hill & Central District

Fremont & Wallingford

Greenwood & Phinney Ridge

Ballard

Up North

Down South

West Seattle

Eastside