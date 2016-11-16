KING 5:

The King County jury found Ybarra, 29, guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and one account of assault for the attack at Seattle Pacific University that killed 19-year-old Paul Lee.

Ybarra had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His attorney had sought at trial to show that Ybarra suffered from a debilitating mental illness and limited intellectual function and that he believed God was directing him to shoot.