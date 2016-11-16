A jury has convicted Aaron Ybarra for fatally shooting a student and wounding two others at Seattle Pacific University in 2014.
The King County jury found Ybarra, 29, guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and one account of assault for the attack at Seattle Pacific University that killed 19-year-old Paul Lee.
Ybarra had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His attorney had sought at trial to show that Ybarra suffered from a debilitating mental illness and limited intellectual function and that he believed God was directing him to shoot.
Ybarra showed no emotion upon the reading of the verdict, according to the Seattle Times.