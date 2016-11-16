Post-Truth, Alt-Right, Coulrophobia—We Need Some Hygge After Reading Oxford's Words of the Year

Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year is post-truth, a term that refers to "circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief." See: Donald Trump's Twitter feed and pretty much everything that comes out of Trump's mouth, as well as hatred incitement machines like Breitbart and Infowars. You know, the alt-right—one of the words on Oxford's 2016 shortlist. This is "an idealogical grouping associated with extreme conservative or reactionary viewpoints" and it's come to be associated a pool of sexist, racist, meme-churning Twitter accounts you never want to wade into.

The video above goes through the entire shortlist, including Brexiteer, chatbot, glass cliff, and Latinx, a gender-neutral alternative to Latino and Latina. And then there's hygge, an untranslatable Danish word that essentially means feelings of coziness and well-being. It's something we could all probably use right now, but not too much because honestly, we've all got to start adulting (some people just call this being an adult), get over our silly coulrophobia (fear of clowns), and get woke (awake to injustice). Because, yeah, the alt-right and the age of post-truth are scary (frightening) as hell (a Trump presidency).