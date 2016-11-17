The Morning News: 8 Percent of Seattle Voted for Trump, Republican State Senator Seeks Law That Punishes Anti-Trump Protesters

A week after exiting history in the worst possible way, Hillary Clinton returned to the public and delivered a speech that's worth totally nothing . All this speech could say is it's totally over. She is gone, and we are left to make sense and a future out of this terrible mess . We also need to start thinking about the next presidential election, which by all means must not be like the one that just turned the US into a nightmare for millions upon millions of people. The important thing to understand is racism isn't going to be dead by 2020; lots of racists will still be around for Trump to harvest and make his hay. To more effectively counter this, the Democratic ticket of 2020 should not be so white. One in the duo we send to challenge the king of white nationalism must be a person of color. After Clinton/Kaine, all other Democratic tickets cannot afford not to represent the unity between sane white Americans and the sober rainbow of other races. Indeed, we can begin by adding color to the new leaders of the party

Republican State Senator Doug Ericksen Wants to Make Anti-Trump Protests a Crime: From Ericksen's office: "Washington needs to take a firm stand against illegal protests that block transportation and commerce, cause property damage, threaten jobs and put public safety at risk." He calls the protesters economic terrorists. Another Trump supporter in another state is openly talking about interment camps of Muslims. Talk of this kind must worry not only Muslims but Asian Americans. This is normal talk in Trump's America.

Trump Supported Amanda Knox: But Knox did not support Trump. Not only that, she went to the Stranger's Showbox event to participate in the countdown to what most certainly thought would be a new chapter in American politics: the election of the first woman president. The reason why so many were certain Clinton was going to win was because the idea of Trump winning was just unimaginable. It just could not be thought. It was a hole in the wall of the mind. Even Knox, who spent a few years behind bars in Italy (and so she has seen a few things), had great difficulty accepting this new and awful reality. She dropped her jaw, and burst into tears as Trump won "Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania."

In The Age of Climate Change, Americans Are Buying SUVs: SUVs, pickups, and vans (or gas guzzlers, or the stormtroopers of the Carbon Liberation Army) are selling like there's no tomorrow. US sales up to October are up 59 percent, and demand for these perpetually energy-hungry vehicles shows "no sign of ending." Gas is cheap, Americans must have their way of life, even as the world burns. It can be argued that, along with racism and sexism, Trump was elected because many Americans just do not want to think or do a damn thing about climate change. For them, voting for a president who's concerned about the environment is like kindergartners raising their hands for a teacher who is going to feed them broccoli instead of candy corn. Trump is the tough talk that will make all those bad things (ice melting, oceans risings, floods) go away. With Trump, a way of life that is barely 100 years old stands on the stage and, with a head of fiercely brushed hair, yells at 800,000 years of climate history.

Trump Got 8 Percent of the Vote In Seattle: This pretty white city voted like black people when it

This pretty white city voted like black people when it came to Trump . It's even possible that Trump did better with black Americans than he did with Seattle voters. This is something to be proud. This is how we be in the 206. It's also good to know that almost all of the white men in our big city do not feel like they have been " left behind ." They aren't like that sorry sad sap on a bench in Jon McNaughton's Trump era oil painting The Forgotten Man.

Suddenly People Want Obamacare: One wonders if many of those who are now signing up for Obamacare voted for Trump. Our current situation is so crazy, so unbelievable that it's not impossible that such is indeed the case. Seattle Times: "A record 100,000 Americans signed up the day after the election."



Spike In Fatal Car Crashes Attributed to People Using Apps While Driving: As Americans buy more and more cars, they are paying less and less attention to exactly what demands every part of one's attention: operating 4000 pounds of metal and plastic at high speeds. Instead looking at the road, they are looking at apps. And while looking at apps, many drivers are exiting this the evanescent side of everything and entering that eternal side of nothing. From the post on KIRO: "In the first half of 2015, there were 15,035 fatal crashes nationwide. So far this year, the number has jumped another 10.4 percent to 17,775 fatal crashes." The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that "distracted driving is a crisis that needs to be addressed."



