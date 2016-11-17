The Miami Art Fairs Show Their True Colors By Refusing to Show the American Flag

The artists performing Flag desecration artwork at a Trump rally in Newton, Pennsylvania, earlier this year. All images courtesy of the artists

The first time I went to the art fair extravaganza that happens every December in Miami—a decade ago—I was completely seduced. I called it "The Good Binge." I should have known better.

Today comes the news on Hyperallergic that now that Donald Trump is set to take over the presidency, there's suddenly no place for a pair of artists to show a Trump protest flag that was approved by the Red Dot Art Fair before the election.

And my goodness, the artists, who go by the name T.Rutt and who spent a huge chunk of the election driving around the country and talking to people in Trump's own former campaign bus, are also having trouble getting any of the other fairs to return their phone calls.

There's no room at the inn, apparently, for the anti-Trump protest art that was fine two weeks ago.

Here are the rationalizations of Red Dot Fair owner Eric Smith:

1. "It just offended me."

Yes, the language T.Rutt put on the American flag is offensive. What is offensive is that these are the words that were spoken by the man about to be our president about what he likes to do with women's bodies.

2. "It's a business decision."

We are going to hear this one a lot in the coming days. It gets trotted out when the speaker has run out of moral ground. Yes, yes, we will be told while being patted on the head, we agree with you, of course, but... It's a business decision.

We can remind them that there are many ways to make a business decision. Creative, smart, savvy, great ways.

3. "It's kind of past news."

This is the worst one of all. An accused serial rapist is our next president. This is past news and present news. But most terribly it's future news.

So Dear Miami art fairs, galleries, and museums: This December, find a way to show this flag. Be patriots.