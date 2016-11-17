In The Age of Climate Change, Americans Are Buying SUVs

SUVs, pickups, and vans (or gas guzzlers, or the stormtroopers of the Carbon Liberation Army) are selling like there's no tomorrow. US sales up to October are up 59 percent, and demand for these perpetually energy-hungry vehicles shows "no sign of ending." Gas is cheap, Americans must have their way of life, even as the world burns. It can be argued that, along with racism and sexism, Trump was elected because many Americans just do not want to think or do a damn thing about climate change. For them, voting for a president who's concerned about the environment is like kindergartners raising their hands for a teacher who is going to feed them broccoli instead of candy corn. Trump is the tough talk that will make all those bad things (ice melting, oceans risings, floods) go away. With Trump, a way of life that is barely 100 years old stands on the stage and, with a head of fiercely brushed hair, yells at 800,000 years of climate history.